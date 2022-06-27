Accessibility links

Border Crossings: Jeff "Skunk" Baxter

Legendary Rock and Roll Hall of Fame guitarist Jeff “Skunk” Baxter, known to millions from his groundbreaking work with Steely Dan and the Doobie Brothers, and from countless smash hit recordings he’s performed on as an in-demand, first-call studio musician, released his first-ever solo album, “Speed of Heat,” in June of this year.

