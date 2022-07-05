Border Crossings: Róisín O

Róisín O is one of the most promising young artists to come out of Ireland, doubled down during the several Covid lockdowns in her country to rethink her musical path and forge a return the solo work she had abandoned. The result is a brave new album of original material, appropriately called “Courageous,” that explores the themes of loss, heartache, breakups, lockdowns, growth and ultimately hope.
