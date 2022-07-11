Border Crossings: Kairo

KAIRO, a Nigerian-born, Houston-raised Pop / R&B duo, comprised of identical twin brothers, EJ and Ak. The duo arrived in the US with their family from Nigeria after winning a visa lottery. They released their debut EP, “Love Letters From Houston” in May.
Episodes
-
July 05, 2022
Border Crossings: Róisín O
-
June 27, 2022
Border Crossings: Jeff "Skunk" Baxter
-
June 24, 2022
Border Crossings: Rozzi
-
June 22, 2022
Border Crossings: Keli Holiday
-
June 15, 2022
Border Crossings: Pihcintu Multicultural Choir
-
June 06, 2022
Border Crossings: BLKBOK