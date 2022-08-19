Show more Show less

((PKG)) 60 SECOND STORYTELLER

((TRT: 06:22))

((Topic Banner: 60 Second Storyteller))

((VOA Russian))

((Reporter: Anna Nelson))

((Camera: Vladimir Badikov, Dmitry Vershinin))

((Editor: Natalia Latukhina))

((Adapted by: Zdenko Novacki))

((Map: New York City, New York))

((Main character: 1 male))

((Sub character: 1 female))

((NATS: Dan Hurley))

Are you ready for your story?

((Dan Hurley

Novelist))

So many people just rush by. They’re in a rush. Their head is lost in their thoughts. I think it’s kind of zen. It’s, you know, be here now. Let’s do this. Let’s play.

((NATS: Dan Hurley))

Why Not?

((Dan Hurley

Novelist))

So, I was an editor in Chicago

((Courtesy: danhurley.com/60seconds))

at the American Bar Association.

I always had a sense of adventure.

((Courtesy ends))

((Dan Hurley

Novelist))

For Halloween one night, I was lying in bed thinking about it and I went, “I think I can do this.”

((Courtesy: Best Documentary))

In April of 1983, I took my typewriter onto the street on Michigan Avenue.

((Courtesy ends))

((Courtesy: danhurley.com/60seconds))

And as I'm doing this, I'm thinking, “This is a big mistake.” I was starting to feel very embarrassed and nervous. ((Courtesy ends))

((Courtesy: Best Documentary))

So, I sit down. I put the little sign, you know, “60-Second Novels”.

“Sir, would you like a story? Miss, would you like a story?” And everybody's ignoring me. And then a older woman came over and said, “What are you doing? I will have a story.” And I just talked to her for a minute.

((Courtesy ends))

((Dan Hurley

Novelist))

And I wrote just a few sentences. I pull it out of the typewriter and there's like 20 people around me. And I read it to her, everybody claps. And I'm like, “What just happened?” And I did it for a couple hours and I made like $50. And I thought, “Wow, this is - people like this. What did I just invent?”

I was from the New York area. I said, “Let me go back to New York for a weekend

((Courtesy: Best Documentary))

and write stories.” And I went to New York and I wrote stories for two days and I made like $500.

((Dan Hurley

Novelist))

And I said, “I am out of here with this job.” So, I quit my job. My boss told me, “Dan, don't do this. This is a mistake.” And I was like, “Thank you for the…” you know, “Thank you but I'm going to give it a shot.”

I moved to New York and never looked back. You know, sometimes I think I'm crazy. I mean, I've done it. So, I've done it now for 38 years.

((NATS))

I wear a yellow sport coat and a yellow bow tie and a yellow hat. They're like, “He must be some kind of performer. Wow, what is this?”

So, when I started, people were still using type…some people were still using typewriters. In 1983, very few people had a computer. So, to have a typewriter was no big deal. It's turned into this retro typewriter and I'm going to just do this old-fashioned thing called talking. You know, have a conversation, listen.

What I'm doing is interacting with the person, talking with them, trying to get a sense of them. And then writing something for them. And those are selected stories that also make sense to other people.

It’s just for that person. So, I kind of think it's like a unique. Some people are lonely. I definitely get people who I feel like I'm the first person they've had a real conversation with in years.

Folks tell me about divorce, mental illness. I'm like totally open to them. I'm not judging them. I am there to write their story.

((Dan Hurley

Novelist))

I did it four years. But pretty soon, I got into the whole party and event

((Courtesy: danhurley.com/60seconds))

where people were paying me a lot of money to show up and do the stories. That's how I've been able to buy a house.

At private parties, big corporate events, birthday parties, all that kind of thing. And it was actually seeming kind of dull and stupid. Like I began to feel, you know, like you know, “What am I doing here?”

((Dan Hurley

Novelist))

Yeah, like I really missed doing it

((Courtesy ends))

for ordinary people. And I met my wife doing a 60-second novel for her.

((Alice Garbarini Hurley

Dan’s Wife))

He was really handsome and he had like freckles. And then he also asked me about their lives and wrote me a story that was really comforting. It said, “One day, Alice will be walking by the ocean, will come a man.”

Months later that when he wrote that story, we were sitting at Rye Playland near the ocean, near the beach, sound. And we've been on a long journey together. 30 years of marriage.

((Alice Garbarini Hurley

Dan’s Wife))

I realized that other people were talking about him as odd that he was sitting on the street doing it. But he's also a New York Times writer and a science writer. I'm proud of him.

((Dan Hurley

Novelist))

It's not a photograph of a person. It's my creative interpretation. Yes, it's pretty insane that there's 50,000 little life stories. It is.

With COVID then, because like more than a year went by, I would like to do it on the street again

((Dan Hurley

Novelist))

to the original idea which was to be with ordinary people.

((NATS/MUSIC))

When I did it on the street, it's my world. I've invented it.

For the individual person, I think people just like this idea that there's someone there listening and waiting. Why aren't there writers everywhere sitting on the street, ready to tell people's life stories?

((NATS/MUSIC))