Border Crossings: Johnny Dailey

Johnny Dailey’s debut EP, Dillashaw, peels back the layers of his background in rural Alabama and the lessons he lives by to this day. He has racked up over 2 million streams and over 128K monthly listeners on Spotify alone with just a handful of releases thus far. Earlier this year, he was named an 'Artist To Watch' by Billboard Magazine.

