Accessibility links

Languages
site logo site logo
Previous Next
Breaking News

Border Crossings

Border Crossings: Jordana Bryant

Border Crossings: Jordana Bryant
Embed
Border Crossings: Jordana Bryant

No media source currently available

0:00 0:35:12 0:00

Country-pop singer-songwriter Jordana Bryant has released her latest single last month, “Had To Be There” which is a follow-up to her debut single, “Guilty,” that garnered over 500,000 views on YouTube and 320,000 streams on Spotify alone in under two months. She followed up with the release of fan-favorite “New Friends” due to an overwhelming response from her rapidly growing fanbase on Instagram and TikTok.

Episodes

See all episodes
See TV Programs See Radio Programs
Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG