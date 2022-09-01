Border Crossings: Jordana Bryant

Show more Show less

Country-pop singer-songwriter Jordana Bryant has released her latest single last month, “Had To Be There” which is a follow-up to her debut single, “Guilty,” that garnered over 500,000 views on YouTube and 320,000 streams on Spotify alone in under two months. She followed up with the release of fan-favorite “New Friends” due to an overwhelming response from her rapidly growing fanbase on Instagram and TikTok.