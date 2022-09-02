Border Crossings: Keith Urban

Four-time Grammy Award Winner Keith Urban recently released his first U.S. single of 2022, “Brown Eyes Baby.” In April of this year, Urban began The Speed of Now World Tour traveling through Europe and North America and concluding in his homeland of Australia.
Episodes
-
September 01, 2022
Border Crossings: Jordana Bryant
-
August 22, 2022
Border Crossings: Johnny Dailey
-
August 15, 2022
Border Crossings: Neal Schon "Journey"
-
July 25, 2022
Border Crossings: Casey Baer
-
July 18, 2022
Border Crossings: Timothy B. Schmit
-
July 11, 2022
Border Crossings: Kairo