Border Crossings: John Ondrasik

John Ondrasik, the platinum-selling, Grammy nominated singer and songwriter known more broadly by his performance name, Five for Fighting, has released a new version of his single Can One Man Save the World? the song, inspired by the courage of President Zelenskyy and the people of Ukraine, asks the nation, and the world, to stand up for the core values of freedom and justice.

