Love through Death

VOA Connect Episode 243 - In this special edition of VOA Connect, an adult son wants to give his dying father the gift of a peaceful death. In an era when many in the United States die in hospitals, the family hopes to make the end of life a more natural transition, at home. (mature theme: viewer discretion advised). Producer | Editor: Gabrielle Weiss Assistant Editor: Andrew Odeh

