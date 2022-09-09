Love through Death
VOA Connect Episode 243 - In this special edition of VOA Connect, an adult son wants to give his dying father the gift of a peaceful death. In an era when many in the United States die in hospitals, the family hopes to make the end of life a more natural transition, at home. (mature theme: viewer discretion advised). Producer | Editor: Gabrielle Weiss Assistant Editor: Andrew Odeh
Episodes
-
September 02, 2022
Impact of Art
-
September 02, 2022
Connecting Through Photojournalism
-
August 26, 2022
Forms of Nature
-
August 19, 2022
Creativity and Courage
-
August 12, 2022
Earn One’s Keep
-
July 29, 2022
Artistic Identity