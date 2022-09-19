Border Crossings: Lissie

Singer-songwriter, Lissie has released her fifth album “Carving Canyons” this month. The album is her most personal expression yet, with twelve songs that chart the ripples caused by heartbreak and loneliness as well as what happens when the soul perseveres amidst pain.
Episodes
-
September 06, 2022
Border Crossings: John Ondrasik
-
September 02, 2022
Border Crossings: Keith Urban
-
September 01, 2022
Border Crossings: Jordana Bryant
-
August 22, 2022
Border Crossings: Johnny Dailey
-
August 15, 2022
Border Crossings: Neal Schon "Journey"
-
July 25, 2022
Border Crossings: Casey Baer