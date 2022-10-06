The Inside Story-The Peoples' Protest TRANSCRIPT

TRANSCRIPT:

The Inside Story: The Peoples’ Protest

Episode 60 – October 6, 2022

From Iran to Russia …

Afghanistan to Haiti …

Protests rage across the globe as the people demand change.

What's driving unrest, and how are governments reacting?

ELIZABETH LEE, VOA Correspondent:

Hi. I’m Elizabeth Lee, VOA Correspondent.

It’s been a tumultuous few weeks in regions around the globe.

In Iran, women are cutting their hair and removing their hijabs in protest of the death of a young woman in police custody---detained because her hijab did not cover all of her hair.

Across Russia, there have been anti-war protests, attacks on military recruitment offices and an exodus of military-aged men, all in response to President Vladimir Putin’s September 21st announcement mobilizing 300-thousand military reservists for Russia’s war on Ukraine.

We’re going to start with the growing tension in Russia.

Criticism of Putin’s decision to activate reservists and the direction of the war is not limited to street protests. It is spilling into government-controlled media.

Calls for an end to the invasion and the impeachment of Vladimir Putin resonates through the city of St. Petersburg.

Here’s Henry Ridgwell with a report from VOA’s Moscow bureau.

HENRY RIDGWELL, Reporting for VOA:

For several years, opposition members of St. Petersburg’s city assembly have been meeting in this pizzeria — because the authorities won't let them into parliament.

In recent weeks, this small group of lawmakers has shaken Russian politics — by presenting a formal petition for the impeachment of Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Dimitri Paliuga, Smolny District Representative:

We chose to use a new rhetoric. We are liberal MPs, and up to now we were concerned more with social issues. In this petition for [Putin’s] removal, we focus on the fact that he has caused fundamental damage to the Russian Federation — not to another state — but to the citizens of our country.

HENRY RIDGWELL:

Their demand to remove Putin from power is based on their belief that the war in Ukraine — what Putin calls a ‘special military operation’ — is a personal project of the Russian president.

Dimitri Paliuga, Smolny District Representative:

I am convinced that if Vladimir Putin ceases to be the president, this ‘special operation’ (in Ukraine) will not continue.

HENRY RIDGWELL:

These opposition lawmakers have already been fined — and they accept they could face further criminal charges.

Dmitry Baltrukov, Smolny District Representative:

Many people are worried that something might happen to us. But someone has to do something.

HENRY RIDGWELL

The petition has also energised Saint Peterburg’s civil society into open defiance.

In this small bar in St. Petersburg, young poets gather to read their poems critical of Putin's war in Ukraine. They believe the time has come to speak their minds.

Artur Yamaletdinov, Poet and Recital Organizer:

The courage of the intellectuals who stand against the war gives people hope, gives people motivation and strength to continue fighting — since you discover that you are not alone.

Yury Zavorotniy, Poet:

Most people to this day remain silent. But perhaps that is changing, because we see the news. But it will take time.

HENRY RIDGWELL

There is an ever-present fear that these actions — no matter how small — could lead to arrest.

Dzhamil Nilov, Poet:

Fear affects anyone, it is a normal reaction. Only idiots and [political opposition leader] Alexey Navalny are not afraid. I am not Navalny, and I am not an idiot, so yes, I am afraid.

HENRY RIDGWELL

Putin’s invasion of Ukraine has not only upended global security but has plunged Russia into political and social instability. The consequences are difficult to predict.

Millions of young Russians — an entire generation — face a deeply uncertain future.

For VOA’s Moscow Bureau, Henry Ridgwell in London.

ELIZABETH LEE:

Hundreds of people have been reportedly detained as Russia cracks down on protests and dissent.

I spoke to Rafael Saakov from VOA’s Russian Service to get a better perspective of the impact the protests are having on Russian society and the pressure it puts on Putin and the Russian government.

Rafael Saakov, VOA Russian Service:

Of course it's quite difficult to compare the protests which have been since the first days of the full scale Russian aggression against Ukraine since February 24 2022. And the protests which just have been now during the last two weeks, beginning from September 21 when Putin announced mobilization. These were two different groups of people protesting curb taking to the streets. First, during the first wave of protests, if we can call them like this. It were mostly opposition activists, well known after Alexei Navalny protests, Russian opposition leader who is now in prison, as we know, and this of course, there were some ordinary people who were not opposition activists as well going to the streets because they were just against this war in Ukraine.

So they were just saying that they we don't want this war in Ukraine to happen. And many people still were silenced because they were afraid of being detained or being just beaten. And they just stayed at home. Some of them left the country immediately, during the first weeks or months after the aggression, and including some opposition activists and some opposition leaders.

Some of them - those people who stayed in Russia - went to the streets right now. After mobilization because it's it added some new reasons. Like people were saying they are they don't want to fight themselves with their own hands in Ukraine, or they want don't want their fathers brothers husbands to be sent to Ukraine to fight and that's why by the way, that there are many new women now in the process, and as many experts and witnesses say that there are many women. And so you see, this is the second wave and the second wave is also now leaving the countr in huge margins.

ELIZABETH LEE:

Putin has a firm control of the Russian media, and a lot of these protesters have been arrested. So do observers think that these protests will impact the political environment in Russia?

Rafael Saakov, VOA Russian Service:

What the observers say, you know, it's only the atmosphere of fear which is spread now all over Russia. It's like atmosphere of fear that our tortures there are you know, people who face prison terms. We know that Aleksey Navalny is in prison, as I already said, also, Wiseman, Cara Musa Ilya Yashin Alexandria Pivovar of their prey most activists, opposition leaders who are now in custody.

So the rational authorities they did everything to silence the opposition movement, opposition leaders who could, you know, unite people in Russia, who could, you know, lead them to different protests in every repression region. And for now, people don't have you know, a center which coordinates these protests or something. So, people are just easily feel themselves strong enough to go into the streets, they are going to streets, people who don't feel strong, they just leave the country.

So of course, Putin, by his, you know, decision to launch a full scale aggression now, against Ukraine and silencing opposition, you know, closing almost all independent media, and just making all independent journalists to leave the country as well. Just made impossible for people in Russia to get real information even for us for VOA for example. We don't have reporters around now on the ground in Russia.

But it's really, really difficult. And we see that still, some people in Russia try not only to go to the protests, but for example, put on fire, Russian and Leesman offices, military enlistment offices that were only 17 cases in the last two weeks since mobilization was announced.

So it shows that of course, people try to use different ways to show their protests, but how can it you know, make impact on Putin nobody knows probably is impossible.

ELIZABETH LEE:

Protests calling for the resignation of Prime Minister Ariel Henry have become a nearly everyday event in the Caribbean nation of Haiti.

Since August 22nd, thousands of people have marched to highlight their frustration over the government's inability to stop the decay of society that is trying to endure an acute fuel shortage, gang violence and soaring inflation.

VOA Creole Service Chief Sandra Le Maire takes us inside the situation.

SANDRA Le MAIRE, VOA Creole Service Chief:

Haitians continue to take to the streets on an almost daily basis nationwide to protest against an acute gas shortage, food insecurity, soaring inflation and to demand Prime Minister Ariel Henry step down.

Unidentified Protester:

We the people do not recognize Ariel Henry. We didn't vote for him. He has no mandate. Ariel Henry has no legitimacy.

SANDRA Le MAIRE

Henry was named prime minister by slain Haitian President Jovenel Moise, shortly before his death in July of 2021.

Under his governance, living conditions have worsened as rival gangs battle for control of more territory in and around the capital.

Businesses and schools shuttered after protests turned violent and looting ensued.

Henry condemned the violence and looting. In a national address on September 18.

Ariel Henry, Prime Minister, Haiti:

The country has issues. We have to work together to resolve them. Violence has no part. Violence will not lead to anything. I am appealing for calm.

SANDRA Le MAIRE

But Henry's pleas were met with anger and defiance.

During a United Nations Security Council meeting to discuss the situation in Haiti on September 26, China's Ambassador, Geng Shuang expressed concern and asked for a list of gangs, their leaders and politicians who are responsible for stoking violence and protests.

US Assistant Secretary for Western Hemisphere Affairs, Brian Nichols told VOA the Biden administration is ready to sanction the gangs.

Brian Nichols, U.S. Assistant Secretary for Western Hemisphere Affairs:

We are very focused on strengthening the Haitian National Police, providing humanitarian assistance and especially going after those political figures who are funding the unrest in Haiti whether they are in Haiti or somewhere abroad. We know who they are and we are working through the security council to identify them and to impose sanctions.

SANDRA Le MAIRE

There is bipartisan support for sanctions among members of Congress as well.

But Haitians VOA spoke to during a protest on October 3 said the solution for the country's problems should come from the people, not the international community nor Haiti's politicians.

Unidentified Protester:

For this battle, the people must take charge of their own destiny. We don't support the Montana Accord. Pen Accord, Plastic Tub Accord, Latrine Accord. None of them will be approved. We want the Street accord. We need to take charge of our destiny.

SANDRA Le MAIRE

In the meantime, living conditions continue to worsen as anger grows among the citizens.

Unidentified Protester:

We are out here in the streets until Ariel Henry resigns. We are not discussing gasoline with him. Our objective is, as long as Henry stays in power we will not go home.

SANDRA Le MAIRE

Sandra Le Maire for VOA News, Washington.

ELIZABETH LEE:

Women around the world have taken to social media --- cutting their hair in solidarity with women in Iran who are protesting strict government requirements to wear the hijab ---

And outraged about the death of one young woman in custody of the so-called “hijab police.”

And three weeks after Masha Amini’s death, street protests are still taking place in Iran and elsewhere.

Let’s begin with VOA Senior Diplomatic Correspondent Cindy Saine:

CINDY SAINE, VOA Senior Diplomatic Correspondent:

Protests have now been seen in cities and towns in nearly all of Iran’s 31 provinces.

In this cell phone video obtained by VOA Persian, Iranian police are seen shooting at defiant protesters late Wednesday in the northwestern town of Bukan in West Azerbaijan province.

The protests began on September 16, with the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini, who was held in captivity by Iran’s morality police for improperly wearing her hijab, or headscarf.





Ned Price, State Department Spokesperson:

It’s very simple fact. Mahsa Amini should be alive today. The only reason she is not is because of the brutal repression that the so-called morality police exercised against her. And what we are seeing, the same type of repression and brutality that Iranian authorities are implementing, are employing against their own citizens.

CINDY SAINE

Iranian women have been sharing videos on social media of themselves cutting their hair in protest of Amini’s death — like this one posted on Twitter by Faezeh Afshan.

Nasiba Shamsaei, an Iranian women’s rights activist, cut her hair in front of the Iranian consulate in Istanbul, chanting “freedom.” Tehran government rules make it mandatory for women to cover their hair in public.

Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi told the U.N. General Assembly he proudly defends the rights of his people. But Senate Foreign Relations Committee Chairman Robert Menendez said Raisi must be living in an alternative universe.



Senator Robert Menendez, Democrat:

You know, the death of this young 22-year-old woman by the morality police in Iran is an example that that is not about human rights, not about human rights when Iranian women cannot fully enjoy their place in Iranian society. It's not about human rights when you use your money not to help feed the people but to arm different groups who create acts of terrorism.



CINDY SAINE

VOA asked Republican Senator Rob Portman about President Joe Biden’s UNGA remarks, during which he said diplomacy is the best way to deal with Tehran.

Senator Rob Portman, Republican:

To me the key is getting the rest of the free world to join us. So, not just our allies in the Middle East, many of whom are very worried about the direction of Iran and what Iran is doing, not just with regard to the nuclear weapons but also with regard to their exportation of terrorism around the region. But everybody should stand up together.

CINDY SAINE

For now, the world is focused on the ongoing protests sparked by the death of Mahsa Amini, including this one in New York. Tehran says she died of a heart attack, but her family says that is not plausible.

Cindy Saine, VOA News





ELIZABETH LEE:

So, what happened in the hours after Mahsa Amini died in police custody and before the world took notice?

VOA’s Arash Arabasadi takes us through the story of a woman who sparked a global movement.

ARASH ARABASADI, VOA Correspondent:

It’s been three weeks of sometimes violent street demonstrations in Iran. Dozens of protestors have died; some have been killed by security forces.

This all started when 22-year-old Masha Amini, a college student with her eyes set on higher education, became the face of a global movement for human rights.

Iran’s “morality police” arrested Amini for what they described as immodest attire. Three days later in their custody, she was dead.

The Islamic Republic released a video it says comes from a police station showing Amini falling to the ground. Officials say the fall triggered a fatal heart attack. Her family says Amini had no known history of heart troubles.

That’s when protests began, at first without the Islamic Republic crushing them as they hsae demonstrations in the past. But recently, Iran’s violence on its people has returned as demonstrations turn bloody at the hands of security forces.

Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khameni called Amini’s death a “sad incident” and said he was “heartbroken,” but he quickly shifted blame of unrest on usual foils, the United States and Israel.

The Biden administration says it’s “alarmed and appalled” at what itr sees as overreaction by violent security forces clashing with mostly unarmed protestors.

Joining her family, Amini’s supporters refute the cause of death, instead blaming Iran’s morality police for going too far. And many Iranians say her death was the martyr’s spark that lit outraged cries for change.

Amini’s family, in the meantime, today has more questions than they do answers. Here’s her father, Amjad Amini in an interview with VOA Persian shortly after her death:

He says “The authorities never told us the result of the autopsy. They wrote a report the way they wanted it to be.

The authorities promised to do a full investigation, but I swear to God that I do not believe a single word they say. I do not trust them at all, and I am sure they are lying. Whatever they do or say, won’t bring back my girl to us.

Some of the girls who were arrested alongside her, told us that Mahsa received a blow to the head with a bat. it is a lie. I swear to god that she did not have any preconditions.”





Amjad Amini also said his only request is that his daughter's life not be forgotten. Arash Arabasadi, VOA News.



ELIZABETH LEE:

Siamak Dehganpour has been covering Iran, the United States and the intersection of the two countries for VOA and our Persian Service for nearly 20 years.

I asked him to dissect the protests we’ve been seeing and compare them to the protest movements we’ve seen in Iran previously.

Siamak Dehganpour, VOA Persian Service:

You know that the cycles of protests are getting shorter every year in Iran. We had after 2009 so called green movement protests. We had many other nationwide protests in Iran. One was 2019, November 2019, and many others that were brutally cracked down by the security apparatus of the government. Hundreds of people got shot and killed. So the when we talk about coming from 2009 all the way to today, there are lots of events happened and things get uglier and uglier in the way the government responded to people's demand for changes.

What we are witnessing today is different in many aspects. One is that in Iran we see now we are into fourth weeks of protests. So three weeks have passed and this has been going on constantly every day we have people from Kurdistan or from Balochistan or model every corner if you are a Sunday or students university student. Now we see school students coming to streets.

So this is different in terms of the nature. It's different in terms of the unprecedented level of solidarity among Iranians outside of Iran, we saw 150 cities had protests across the world. And also it's different comparing to 2009 because 2009 We had made Hussein Mousavi and Mehdi as leaders of those uprisings. This what we were witnessing today has no specific leaders and that's probably make it harder for the government to put an end to it because they've been arresting everybody but they don't know how to stop it.

It’s very interesting that when we look back at 1979 revolution, shortly after the revolution, we saw a woman coming to street protesting the compulsory hijab. So the resentment and the dissatisfaction of the woman in Iran, about the restriction being put in onto them, it's go back goes back two decades, so it's nothing new. Back then, people were protesting against the one faction of the government. The issue was who is going to run the government but now everybody is rejecting the entirety of the system. So the demands have been radicalized because the government responded unwisely.



ELIZABETH LEE:



Are people more hopeful? Do they expect something to come out of this do these most current protests pose a real political threat to Iran's internal structure?



Siamak Dehganpour, VOA Persian Service:

What I can say is that the government you see the fear and the government's response to this current protests, the weight as I mentioned, hundreds 1000s of people have been arrested 10s of journalist, celebrities, athletes, artists, you just can't believe the way they've been responding to anybody, anybody who's posting criticism on Instagram or anywhere.

So this shows that the government is just doesn't know how to deal with this magnitude of dissatisfaction. But the other way of understanding how the government is reacting is just listen to what the Supreme Leader after two weeks of silence and he blamed everybody but the government he put the blame on the youth on the athletes on anybody on elite and obviously on the US and Israel that that's what they usually do.

So this shows the government doesn't have any answer for their demand. And people are not going to go away by just putting hundreds of 1000s of women into the jail because as I mentioned, this been going on generation after generation. And now we see granddaughters of those woman who showed up on 79. After the revolution, objecting compulsory job now they're coming back to take advantage of their grandmothers.





ELIZABETH LEE:

That’s all for now. Thanks for watching.

