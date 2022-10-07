See what is sparking protests around the world and the responses from governments on The Inside Story-The Peoples' Protest. Airdate: October 6, 2022.
The Inside Story-The Peoples Protest Episode 60
From Iran to Russia, and Afghanistan to Haiti protests rage around the world as people demand change. What's driving unrest and how are governments reacting? Find out on The Inside Story-The Peoples' Protest
