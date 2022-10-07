Heart to Heart

Show more Show less

Yolanda Martinez
Drum Maker

Drum Maker))

The drum is Earth Mother’s heartbeat. So that’s, it’s our heartbeat. So, to me the drum is life.

((Rajika Mahan

((PKG)) GIFTS FROM SPIRIT

Yolanda Martinez
Drum Maker

Drum Maker))

Every time that I make a drum, I'm already making for the person that is going to connect with it. So what I do is I ask for spirit to connect with that energy so that I can create the tone that that person is looking for in their drum.

And after 30 some years, spirit hasn't let me down yet.

Yolanda Martinez
Drum Maker

Drum Maker))

I'm Yolanda Martinez. I am Native American, born and raised in southern New Mexico.

I am a singer, songwriter, a performer and a master drum maker.

Yolanda Martinez
Drum Maker

Drum Maker))

When I do my drum making workshops, I always do a demo and people are watching this and they go, “Oh, that looks easy,” until they start making one. And then they go, “What? Wait. What did you do?”

Growing up in New Mexico,

we grew up where our closest neighbor was seven miles [11 km] away. So, I grew up very connected with nature and Earth Mother. It was 1986 that

I got this urge to make what I thought a drum. So, after struggling for over a year, attempting to figure out how to do this,

I came up with…my first drum was out of a redwood planter, made out of cowhide. And I felt

this awaken the Native side of me and my family.

Yolanda Martinez
Drum Maker

Drum Maker))

I have a full deer hide that I've soaked in the water and some elk hide that's already been cut into rounds.

I saged the hide [for blessing and cleansing] before it went into the water. And now I'm saging it again because I'm starting to work with it.

Yolanda Martinez
Drum Maker

Drum Maker))

The journey into my drum making was a difficult one. A lot of the tribes believed that women weren't supposed to touch a drum, let alone make a drum.

I went to my first powwow, selling my drums at the Native American Indian Festival that's called The Powwow, and the people are loving my drums. And pretty soon, I see the elders come and they look at the drums and they say, “Where do you get these drums?”

Yolanda Martinez
Drum Maker

Drum Maker))

And I tell them, “I make them.” And he gives me this really angry look, “Who gave you permission?” And I just, I never took my eyes away from him and I just went like this. And I told him, I said with tears in my eyes, I said, “If you can tell me of a higher power that says I cannot make these drums, I will stop.” And he just stood there looking at me, took a step back, put his head down, looked up to me, which was forever, looks up at me and he says, “Nice drums.” And that was the beginning of my journey. And I went through that for

the first four years that I was doing the Native American festivals all over New York, from Florida to New York to California to the Midwest.

And this is how I got known. And it was the people I heard that named me the master drum maker.

Yolanda Martinez
Drum Maker

Drum Maker))

From now on, into the design, I wrap. I do eight wraps. So, this is the handle. And then in here, it's a sequence of eights because eight represents infinity. So that energy of infinity is going into this drum and all my drums because I do that with all the designs.

Yolanda Martinez
Drum Maker

Drum Maker))

And there we have it. A nice handle that's comfortable and a spiral.

Yolanda Martinez
Drum Maker

Drum Maker))

I'm painting Grandmother White Buffalo because the white buffalo is very sacred to the people. It was a White Buffalo Calf Woman that brought the peace pipe and explained the peace pipe to the people, that it was supposed to gather the people together and bring peace among all nations. And I love this painting because she's running towards you, you know, like she's coming, bringing the message of peace and…

So, this painting is one of the favorites for my customers.

Yolanda Martinez
Drum Maker

Drum Maker))

This is what I call the Spirit Journey Horse. And this is, a lot of these are ordered for children and as gifts for other people. And people love them just to hang on the wall.

Yolanda Martinez
Drum Maker

Drum Maker))

When I am making my drums and my beaters is, I guess, when I'm the happiest because I am creating and I'm doing what I love. I'm doing and following my passion. So, I always feel good.

Yolanda Martinez
Drum Maker

Drum Maker))

Welcome to the summer solstice, a very powerful time on Earth Mother. I am so honored that you chose to come and help me to celebrate and bring this energy forth, not just for ourselves but for Earth Mother and everyone on the planet.

Yolanda Martinez
Drum Maker

Drum Maker))

The drum means the gathering of people. You know, the drum is the circle of life. The drum is Earth Mother's heartbeat. So this, it's our heartbeat. So to me, the drum is life. It's singing. It's dancing. It's gathering. It's a big part of our joy.

Yolanda Martinez
Drum Maker

Drum Maker))

My music career really launched through the drum. When I was living in Modesto, California, I had started these women's circles.

I taught them to drum and to sing the songs and chants that we were doing. And I was moving to North Carolina. The women were adamant that they wanted me to leave them the music that I had taught them. So, I made this little

cassette in 1993. The name was ‘Resounding Spirituality’. So, I made 500 copies and they went really fast. I mean, I was surprised that it kind of woke me up to, whoa, wait a minute. If I can make a recording and sell with my drums. So that launched my music career.

Yolanda Martinez
Drum Maker

Drum Maker))

And then my first CD that was in ‘94, ‘95, I believe. And that CD is the one that got me the top

Nammy Award, which is the Native American Grammys for best female artist. And then I have three other Nammys for different compilations.

Yolanda Martinez
Drum Maker

Drum Maker))

Most of my songs came when I was out walking. And I just started

thinking about my land of New Mexico and how much I love it and how beautiful it is. And it just started coming.

Yolanda Martinez
Drum Maker

Drum Maker))

New Mexico land, such beauty I see.

And it took off from there. And so, the more the song came, the faster I walked and went back home and wrote the words down and recorded the tune and there it was.

Yolanda Martinez
Drum Maker

Drum Maker))

I moved here to the Washington, D.C. suburbs a little over six years ago, to be close to my daughter and my grandkids. Since I moved here, you know, I miss my desert and the open spaces. And that is why I come to places like this. You know, this area is close to my house in Germantown. And I like to come and walk over here and I love the water. Water is so precious to all of us. And just the birds, and the sound of the water flowing, and caterpillars, and everything calls me.

Yolanda Martinez
Drum Maker

Drum Maker))

I love being out here in the quiet because I can sit here and meditate for as long as I want, and it just takes me away.

((Rajika Mahan

BLOCK B





A lot of us, me included, put some limitations on ourselves.

We’re never too old for our dream.

When we have these longings, we have these desires, we shove it down. Why not now and why not you?

((SOT: Rajika Mahan))

Hello, hello my dear. How are you? How was your coffee this morning?

((Rajika Mahan

Life Coach))

A life coach really focuses on really asking on where you are and where you want to be? Tapping into what is your passion, what is your purpose, what are your dreams, what are your goals that you want to ignite for yourself? Because when you are in the frame of your life, you’re not able to see it for yourself.

((SOT: Rajika Mahan))

You recognized the thought that was coming up or the feeling that was coming up and you took a bolder step and you created that for your life.

((Rajika Mahan

Life Coach))

My coaching sessions I do via Zoom and I am starting back to go in-person, doing in-person, one-on-one coaching.

((Rajika Mahan

Life Coach))

I work with men and women. I have ranging clients from, you know, in their late 20s to up to 60 years old.

((Rajika Mahan

Life Coach))

Today, we’re actually going to go to my client’s home. Her name is Dana and we’re going to do our weekly session. For the past two weeks, we’ve been working on forgiveness. Because forgiveness is a place where we want to release any judgment and blame, so we can have our vision blossom and get really, you know, go to the next level.

((SOT: Dana Hutson))

Oh my gosh, hello. It’s so good to see you. Come in.

((Rajika Mahan

Life Coach))

I love to work with clients who are really struggling with feeling stuck. They are going through the motions of life and there’s something internal that is stopping them to tap into their potential.

Dana Hutson
Client

Client))

I loved this week.

((Rajika Mahan

Life Coach))

This is…isn’t it a great…it’s that it’s really building the muscle around intuition, right? Because we have that still, small voice, but we have either neglected to pay attention to it or we’re just too busy, just living life from outer in, that we don’t listen to that inner side of us.

Dana Hutson
Client

Client))

I just believe that the world and everything, it’s part of the plan.

((Rajika Mahan

Life Coach))

Yes.

Dana Hutson
Client

Client))

It’s part of the plan to keep us distracted, to keep us where we don’t hear the inner voice. Because the inner voice is going to lead us into this higher frequency and lead us into our vision and our purpose and our plan. And the other voice doesn’t want us to operate there.

((Rajika Mahan

Life Coach))

Yeah. Well, and that’s why it’s, you know, limiting social media, limiting the TV, because those are the external forces when we absorb that energy. I have lessons that I take them through in a systematic way

because there’s an art and science of creating transformation in our lives.

Dana Hutson
Client

Client))

We’re in week…this is lesson 12, right?

((Rajika Mahan

Life Coach))

Week eight.

Dana Hutson
Client

Client))

Yeah, lesson 12, right?

((Rajika Mahan

Life Coach))

Yes. I have clients who have different religious beliefs.

Dana Hutson
Client

Client))

You know, there’s scripture that talks about Jesus…

((Rajika Mahan

Life Coach))

All the scriptures and all the teachings that are in all of the religious books have deep meaning. So, it’s extracting that and helping them to apply it towards their lives.

Dana Hutson
Client

Client))

Before I started working with you and tapping into this power. I mean, it’s there for the taking.

((Rajika Mahan

Life Coach))

And I’ll tell you the best part is when they have a breakthrough. Oh, my gosh.

((Rajika Mahan

Life Coach))

Dana.

Dana Hutson
Client

Client))

Rajika, I was sitting in the chair, I was like, how can I text Rajika right now?

((Rajika Mahan

Life Coach))

When we meet in our sessions and they share that this is what they noticed in their relationships, this is what they notice with their clients. Oh, that is like, it's magical because not only they are lit up, they are just so enthusiastic. It just touches my heart because that's why I do this.

((Rajika Mahan

Life Coach))

The collective experience are going to bring so much more. The life you’re holding in your hand is yours. What message would you love for me to receive today that will serve not only me too, but everybody that I’m going to touch.

((Rajika Mahan

Life Coach))

One thing I love about Dana is that she is such a student of the work. Like, we learn a principle, we learn a tool and boom she implements it. And the breakthroughs and the aha moments that she’s having is because of that. Because I can provide the tools or I can provide a way for them to shift their results, but until they pick up those tools and principles and really apply them, nothing will change.



((Rajika Mahan

BLOCK C





((SOT: Rajika Mahan and husband))

The whole journey of dropping our last one off.

I know.

((Rajika Mahan

Life Coach))

I have been happily married to my amazing husband for 30 years. We met through a mutual friend. I have two older daughters, one is 26, one is 23 and my son just turned 18.

((SOT: Rajika Mahan and husband))

((Rajika Mahan

Life Coach))

My husband and I had grown apart. We were drifting because life got busy and we put that relationship on hold. And so really, was trying to figure out what I wanted to do? Where was my relationship going? And that's when, as I was looking for answers, looking for insights, that's when I got introduced to my amazing mentor, who really helped me to learn the principles, learn the tools of how to create results in my life that were long standing.

((SOT: Husband))

You’ve found your passion which is fun, you know, which is fantastic. Being a life coach is tremendous, so…

((SOT: Rajika Mahan and client))

Yeah, yeah, yeah. Either one, whatever.

I’m good. How are you?

Good, good, good. Busy with the kids?

Yeah, today's a crazy day.

((Rajika Mahan

Life Coach))

I do my monthly workshop. It’s called, The Vision Workshop, Power Vision, and really helping clients or prospective attendees to get clear on their path of life.

((SOT: Rajika Mahan))

((Rajika Mahan

Life Coach))

I’m going to ask a question. If you all were living from a vision and nothing was going to get in the way for you all, what would be happening in your life right now?

((Aneeta Mahan

Workshop Attendee))

Hi, I’m Aneeta. I've been writing, in the process of writing a book for a long time and there’s a lot of challenges that come with being a writer. I’m a consultant professionally but it’s always that thing that, you know… Ideally, I’d like to finish this, and then all those other things get in the way, and then, you know, three months go by and you’re like, ‘Man, like I wonder if I would have finished three chapters by now?’

((Camden Kelley

Workshop Attendee))

Hey, everybody. My name is Cam. I’m not from Virginia. I’m from Maryland, the far superior state.

((Rajika Mahan

Life Coach))

What the workshop is doing is helping people to identify an area of their life where they might be having a challenge.

((SOT: Rajika Mahan))

((Rajika Mahan

Life Coach))

My question to you Holly is, what would you love to do, what is the magnitude you want to do it at?

((Holly Myles

Workshop Attendee))

We so often get caught up comparing ourselves, I guess, is my point. It’s all very inspirational on a certain level but at the same time, you end up comparing yourself. And I think that can be a thief of living your…yeah.

((Rajika Mahan

Life Coach))

Right, the comparison does come up and it shrinks us. Like, ‘Oh my gosh, mine is not big enough. Mine is not great enough.’ Right? And we shrink back. But then we want to go back to saying, ‘What is it that I want? What is it that I want?’ And lean more to that question.

((Hannie Gonzalez

Workshop Attendee))

I can’t answer those big questions because I need to take care of the little stuff first. I need to do my baby steps. And in order to even realize what it is…and that’s what I’m coming to find out, is that I have to do… It is in those compartments but I have to even make it even like very small successes. If I don’t do that first little step, there’s no way I’m going to move to the next. There’s, I’m never going to have that vision. Yeah, or even be able to say, that’s what I want to do, you know, so...

((Aneeta Mahan

Workshop Attendee))

So, I recently got engaged and I remember building up this vision of like, when I get promoted, it’s going to feel like this. When I get engaged, it’s going to feel like this. I’m in an amazing relationship, kind of like what you were saying. So, all the pieces are there and I’m like, you’re laying in bed kind of like, huh? There’s like a level of like dissatisfaction. But that’s okay. And so now, I’m kind of thinking, instead of probing myself to have like that grand thing, what if I’m just really thrilled waking up, making peanut butter jelly sandwiches, going to work and being okay with like I don’t have to be the person that achieved the benchmark to celebrate the minute successes.

((Rajika Mahan

Life Coach))

Right. No…and it’s a good point. We want to be content but we also don’t want to go through life half asleep.

((Aneeta Mahan

Workshop Attendee))

Yeah.

((Rajika Mahan

Life Coach))

We don’t want to just say, one day it’ll happen. We don’t want to just go through life on autopilot.

((Rajika Mahan

Life Coach))

As a life coach, we are always growing and learning. And to be a coach that is authentic and transparent with my clients is really sharing with them where I am struggling, where may I have got derailed.

((SOT: Rajika Mahan))

((Rajika Mahan

Life Coach))

And I kept shoving it down. The way I kept shoving it down was I was taking care of everybody. I made such an important decision for myself and I thank myself every day for that, that I didn’t let fear get in the way.

