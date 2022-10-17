Accessibility links

Border Crossings: Hotel Mira -- Charlie Kerr

Hotel Mira’s debut album “Perfectionism” has reached “Fever Pitch” with a new, pop-twisting single of the same name. “Fever Pitch” became a fan favorite in 2020 through singer Charlie Kerr’s series of early lockdown livestreams, but has blossomed from its intimate, acoustic roots towards a full-band affair incorporating gel-slicked guitar and thick-as-thunder drum work.

