Border Crossings: The Coronas "Danny O'Reilly"

With five critically-acclaimed albums to their credit and almost a decade spent touring all over the world, The Coronas have earned their place as one of Ireland’s best loved and hardest working bands. Their fifth and latest album, “Trust the Wire,” debuted at #1 on the Irish music chart in its first week of release in the summer of 2017, becoming the band’s first album to reach the top spot. Lead singer, Danny O’Reilly talked with Border Crossings host Larry London about what the band have been up to and their upcoming music.