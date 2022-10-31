Border Crossings: The One Eighties

Raleigh-area duo, The One Eighties have released their second single the genre defying Disco-Americana “No King,” a song about the demise of an oppressor. “No King” follows The One Eighties debut single “Dead Star Light” which was released early this year.
