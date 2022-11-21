Accessibility links

Border Crossings: Ian Flanigan

Country music singer/songwriter and The Voice Season 19 finalist Ian Flanigan’s has released his debut album “Strong.” Offering a wide array of timeless tracks, Flanigan encompasses subjects from all walks of life including heartbreak and pain to a love that is everlasting, leaving no stone unturned. Over the last year, Flanigan has consistently released beloved singles such as “Grow Up” featuring Blake Shelton, “Under A Southern Sky,” and “Last Name On It,” showing not only his versatility as a singer but as a songwriter as well.

