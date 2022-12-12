Border Crossings: Kaya Stewart

Show more Show less

Kaya Stewart’s sophomore LP, “If Things Go South” was released in September of this year. Self-actualization happens through a lot of blood, sweat, and tears. At 22-years-old, Kaya Stewart has already weathered the turbulence of growing up, doubt, heartbreak, and mental health. However, she walked out on the other side with her head held high and a scorching signature style in her hands. With the heart of your favorite nineties alt songstress, the guts of a tried-and-true punk, and a whole lot of sass all her own.