Accessibility links

Languages
site logo site logo
Previous Next
Breaking News

Border Crossings

Border Crossings: Air Supply

Border Crossings: Air Supply
Embed
Border Crossings: Air Supply

No media source currently available

0:00 0:36:52 0:00

Air Supply duo Graham Russell & Russell Hitchcock have released their new album “Lost In Love Experience” that was recorded with the Prague Symphony. – a stand out fan favorite is the touching “I Adore You.” In 1980, “Lost in Love” became the fastest selling single in the world, leaping to the top of all of the charts and their second single “All Out of Love,” went up the charts even quicker.

Episodes

See all episodes
See TV Programs See Radio Programs
Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG