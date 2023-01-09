Accessibility links

Border Crossings: Vonda Shepard

In the fall of 2022, two-time Emmy Award winning songwriter and actress Vonda Shepard released her latest album “Red Light, Green Light.” 2022 also marked the 25th anniversary of her hit TV program Ally McBeal in which she played the role of a resident performer in the bar where the show's characters drank, danced and conversed after work.

