Border Crossings: Brandon Ratcliff

Brandon Ratcliff has released his latest EP, “Tale of Two Towns” earlier this month. It takes listeners on a journey that explores the consequences of staying or leaving the town you were born in. On the title track Brandon sings “did my parents settle when they settled down? Are you more brave for leaving or sticking around?” It’s a sentiment Brandon himself has struggled with, in choosing to leave his hometown behind and move to Nashville after graduating high school.