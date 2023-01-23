Border Crossings: Brandon Ratcliff

Brandon Ratcliff has released his latest EP, “Tale of Two Towns” earlier this month. It takes listeners on a journey that explores the consequences of staying or leaving the town you were born in. On the title track Brandon sings “did my parents settle when they settled down? Are you more brave for leaving or sticking around?” It’s a sentiment Brandon himself has struggled with, in choosing to leave his hometown behind and move to Nashville after graduating high school.
Episodes
-
January 17, 2023
Border Crossings: Fritz Hager
-
January 09, 2023
Border Crossings: Vonda Shepard
-
January 03, 2023
Border Crossings: SZA
-
December 26, 2022
Border Crossings: Air Supply
-
December 14, 2022
Border Crossings: Iheart 2022 Jingle Ball
-
December 12, 2022
Border Crossings: Kaya Stewart