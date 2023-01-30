Border Crossings: Taylor Grey

Singer-songwriter Taylor Grey released her captivating new album “Twilight Hour” in fall of 2022It includes standout singles “Idiot'' and “Ever Knew Me.” The indie pop songstress' latest album is a deeply personal body of work that explores her experiences with heartbreak, self-discovery, and complex relationships.
Episodes
-
January 23, 2023
Border Crossings: Brandon Ratcliff
-
January 17, 2023
Border Crossings: Fritz Hager
-
January 09, 2023
Border Crossings: Vonda Shepard
-
January 03, 2023
Border Crossings: SZA
-
December 26, 2022
Border Crossings: Air Supply
-
December 14, 2022
Border Crossings: Iheart 2022 Jingle Ball