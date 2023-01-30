Accessibility links

Border Crossings: Taylor Grey

Singer-songwriter Taylor Grey released her captivating new album “Twilight Hour” in fall of 2022It includes standout singles “Idiot'' and “Ever Knew Me.” The indie pop songstress' latest album is a deeply personal body of work that explores her experiences with heartbreak, self-discovery, and complex relationships.

