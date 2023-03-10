Social Shift

Show more Show less

I shoot all the videos mostly on my phone and when my baby's taking a nap, I just run and just start editing, creating content.

BLOCK A





((PKG)) INFLUENCERS, THE NEW CELEBRITIES

Social Influencer

((NATS/SOT: Min Jung Kwon))

Hi, guys. So today, I will be sharing a beauty tip that's going to save you guys thousands of thousands of dollars, which is getting that corner lip lift effect without getting the surgery done. So, all you need really is this lip liner and…

((Min Jung Kwon

Influencer))

My name is Min Jung Kwon and I am currently working as an influencer, and I am also a mother of three.

((NATS/SOT: Min Jung Kwo))

And once you reach the end of the upper lip, you just bring the corner up like that.

((Min Jung Kwon

Influencer))

An influencer is somebody who has the power to influence somebody's thoughts or actions. You may inspire them to purchase something or you may inspire them to think a certain way.

((NATS/SOT: Min Jung Kwon))

Like this. See the difference? This side and the side. When the corner of your lips goes up, it just gives so much, this pleasant and attractive look. That was it. See you guys next time.

((NATS/MUSIC))

((Min Jung Kwon

Influencer))

Mainly, my niche is fashion, beauty, lifestyle, family. So, I have a pretty wide range of contents that I can work on, which also means I have a huge variety of brands and companies that I can work with. It’s an ongoing process. I am constantly studying, researching, on the lookout for the best trends of the season.

((Min Jung Kwon

Influencer))

I majored in Information Technology in college, and I worked for one of the top financial institutions in the world as an IT specialist. And I also got my MBA degree, but I figured I don't belong there. ((MUSIC/NATS))

((Courtesy: Min Jung Kwon))

((Min Jung Kwon

Influencer))

So, I applied to the top fashion schools in the world, I would like to say. The Parsons School of Design in New York, I worked as a fashion designer, freelancing for them. I also worked as the director of fashion startup company. And that was when I got to interact with the influencers a lot. That was one of my tasks, to recruit these social media influencers. I am already spending a ton of time styling myself and visiting all these hot places.

((end Courtesy))

((Min Jung Kwon

Influencer))

Why not share them and become one myself? So, that's how it all got started.

((NATS/MUSIC))

((Courtesy: Min Jung Kwon))

((NATS/SOT: Min Jung Kwon))

Step number 3. Gently massage your face and exfoliate those dead skin cells.

((Min Jung Kwon

Influencer))

Being an influencer kind of also means

((end Courtesy))

becoming like a celebrity in a way. There's the good side, the bad side, like

((Courtesy: Min Jung Kwon))

when you're getting invited to special places and they treat you like their VVIPs, it does feel fantastic. But at the same time, it feels like you just can't walk out the door as soon as you wake up because, you know, there's that certain expectation that I have to meet.

((end Courtesy))

((NATS/SOT: Min Jung Kwon))

My sister, her name is Susie. I kind of encouraged her to follow this path. And now she's also an influencer. We go to places together all the time. She's been great supporting me, taking videos.

((MUSIC/NATS))

((Courtesy: Min Jung Kwon))

((end Courtesy))

((Min Jung Kwon

Influencer))

One of the advantages of being an influencer is that you can work anywhere. I'm originally from New York but now I'm in Fairfax, Virginia, and I still have followers

((Courtesy: Min Jung Kwon/Instagram))

from all over the world. I have followers in the main cities of the United States. I have followers in Asia. I have followers in UK.

((end Courtesy))

((Min Jung Kwon

Influencer))

I have roughly combined followers of over 40 thousand.

((Courtesy: Min Jung Kwon/Instagram))

I learn from my followers all the time because you, getting that feedback is so important to you and, you know, constantly changing and catering to what they're looking for and even social media is changing.

((end Courtesy))

((NATS/SOT: Min Jung Kwon))

So right now, I am trying to create a video that shows the different dresses that I recently purchased to show to my followers in a really fun and entertaining and fast way.

((Min shooting a video))

((Min Jung Kwon

Influencer))

So, I shoot all the videos mostly on my phone and when my baby's taking a nap, I just run to my desk and just start editing, creating content, looking back on all the pictures and videos that I've created. And now, I am transferring that to my computer.

((MUSIC/NATS))

((Courtesy: Min Jung Kwon))

((end Courtesy))

((Min Jung Kwon

Influencer))

The work environment for the social media influencer world is very friendly. But at the same time, it’s very competitive, especially nowadays. There was a research done by a travel firm called, “First Choice”. And they said that over 70 percent of, over 75 percent of the kids between the age of 6 to 17, inspired to be YouTubers or blogger or some sort of online, you know, personnel. And they think it's a profitable profession because it is one.

((NATS))

((Courtesy: Min Jung Kwon/Instagram))

The income that the influencers can make is never the same every month. So, it's never stable.

((end Courtesy))

((Min Jung Kwon

Influencer))

But I'm sure if you have like a daily goal for yourself, you can work hard to meet that goal. But I personally don't really have that goal, nor is my income stable just because I made it that way.

((NATS/SOT: Min with kids))

Twinkle, twinkle, little star,

How I wonder what you are!

((NATS: Min driving the car))

I believe that my role as a mother and a wife is the most important thing in life right now.

((MUSIC/NATS))

Nowadays, my kids are a huge part of who I am and my channel. People like to see, you know, all the things that I do with the kids, all the activities, the places that I go with the kids.

((Courtesy: Min Jung Kwon))

((NATS))

Making closet into monkey bars.

((Min Jung Kwon

Influencer))

When I'm involving my kids in the content,

((NATS))

Self paint mud pack.

((Min Jung Kwon

Influencer))

of course I'm only posting what's appropriate.

((NATS))

Binge eating cereals.

Raiding Mommy's makeup drawer.

((Min Jung Kwon

Influencer))

I feel very comfortable

((end Courtesy))

sharing their life and the, you know, reality on social media. First of all, everyone is doing it. The whole world is sharing their life on social media.

((Min Jung Kwon))

((Courtesy: Min Jung Kwon))

I do think the social media took away the true meaning of privacy because everything is so open nowadays.

((end Courtesy))

Yeah.

Yeah.

((Min Jung Kwon

Influencer))

I am getting tremendous support from my husband, my children, my sister and my whole family. I mean, I don't think I would be where I am if it wasn't for them. No, I don't really have that much outside help. I always tell my husband, I want my daughters to be one too. I think giving them a head start, by creating a whole account just for them, would help. And, maybe, one of them will take on the account and, you know, continue this and benefit from it.

((NATS/MUSIC))





BLOCK B





STEAMOLOGY

STEAMOLOGY

((Shikha Dixit

Founder, STEAMOLOGY))

We have packed everything and we are headed to Walt Whitman Middle School for the STEM [Science, Technology, Engineering and Math] Fest.

((NATS))

((Akul Dixit

STEM Director, STEAMOLOGY))

STEM Fest was my idea a couple of years ago, where we went to a Title 1 [support for low income students] Elementary School to inspire these students and bring new opportunities and resources in the science and engineering fields that they hadn’t seen before and that other students usually have access to but they don’t.

((Shikha Dixit

Founder, STEAMOLOGY))

We have already registered 170 students thus far, and we are expecting to reach 400 elementary student kids and approximately 200 to 300 middle schoolers coming in.

((NATS))

((Shikha Dixit

Founder, STEAMOLOGY))

STEM Fest started in 2018 and due to COVID, we could not continue it for two years. STEM is like Science, Technology, and then Engineering and Math. And now, we have also incorporated A in it, which is STEAM. So it's like, it's Arts incorporated, like 3D printing and how to, you know, design visual basics and all that stuff.

((Simone Shah

Volunteer, STEAMOLOGY))

My station is about the lava lamps. Here is one, for example. We use oil and water, Alka-Seltzer, and then we add in our food dye to make it more colorful and exciting. And the most exciting part is when we add the Alka-Seltzer. We're going to see the blue water bubbles rise up into the oil. This is just showing them the reaction that can be made from oils and waters and Alka-Seltzer, like what Alka-Seltzer contains in it to make this reaction. And it's just showing them like different liquids and their density.

((NATS/SOT))

Like this?

Yeah. There you go. You got it.

So, fold it like this.

Can I try and fly it?

Of course.

((Abigail

4th grader))

I’ve never been to one of these before. So, I’m just excited to learn new things and do experiments. My favorite part would be the lava lamp so far because I’ve never had a lava lamp before and it’s really interesting.

((Shikha Dixit

Founder, STEAMOLOGY))

So, my younger son, Akul, he wanted to understand if we can take it out to the community and not have kids come to these STEM Fests because not every kid is privileged enough to travel that far or to spend that kind of ticket to go to a STEM Fest. So, we said, “Okay, let's see if we can do it with friends, with volunteers, collaborations, with partnerships.” So, we reached out to Fairfax County partnership. It’s called IGNITE partnership. We went through the process and we got our partnership approved in August, 2022.

((Shikha Dixit

Founder, STEAMOLOGY))

So, the idea is to empower these students. Let them take the lead and engage them early on. So, igniting the passion of STEM and not the fear. So the age range for these students, it is geared towards K [kindergarten] through eight [8th grade], which is kindergarten through middle schoolers. And it is usually run by high schoolers. And then we have parent volunteers and then we have mad scientists here. They are performing experiments with balloons and all the fun stuff.

((NATS))

Sophia’s your sister?

Clap for Sophia’s sister.

So, it's only red and blue but we're going get green, okay.

Yeah. So, it's going to become green. Okay? Okay, what's happening over here? Do you see some raisins dancing?

((Rajani Ranga, PharmD

Volunteer, STEAMOLOGY

Solid Organ Transplant Pharmacist))

When I was younger, I thought like chemicals are like unsafe, and, you know, those kind of things.

This has like carbonated water, right? Aerated water, like soda. But you can realize that you can just use, you know, your ordinary house vinegar and you can use some sodium bicarbonate, which is just, you know, soda. And you can just have a little experiment with household items and it's really good for kids to know that, you know, you can do it at home. You don't need to be in a science lab to do it. And it really gets them excited and motivated to learn instead of just, you know, reading books all day and kind of doing homework.

((NATS/SOT))

Have you ever mixed like honey and water, or like corn syrup and water?

I have.

What happens when you mix them?

((Rajani Ranga, PharmD

Volunteer, STEAMOLOGY

Solid Organ Transplant Pharmacist))

It's a really good environment to kind of learn these things and understand the chemistry behind it.

((Emma Mong

Student))

The potatoes are actually like a natural battery. Like the potatoes give off this like energy charge, which can actually power clocks, lights and all that.

((NATS))

((Pranav Elavarthi

Volunteer, STEAMOLOGY

TJ Rocketry Club))

We’re from the T.J. [Thomas Jefferson] Rocketry Club. And so, we're here teaching kids about the basics of rocketry flight and like engineering. So, we're covering…our club participates in three competitions and we're just explaining what we do in the American Rocketry Challenge, NASA's Student Launch Initiative, and the Battle of the Rockets.

((NATS/SOT))

Checking all our parts, right?

((Aaron Connley

Volunteer, STEAMOLOGY

Minority Tech Foundation))

My name is Aaron Connley and I am partner and program director with Minority Tech Foundation. Every time we participate in one of these things, we’re just really, really amazed. So today, part of our program was the students got an opportunity to build drones. So, they were actually able to install rotors, install propellers, but what we're seeing here is at a very young age, these concepts are absorbed by our youth.

((NATS))

((Lillian Deoliveira

Mother of 9-year-old twins))

They can help them stimulate the brain and helping supporting the school as well because they can ask them a question. They can be building more and maybe one day they become big scientist.

((NATS))

((Shikha Dixit

Founder, STEAMOLOGY))

They're building DNA bracelets, so they know how the gene pool works. If your dad is like this and your mom is like this, then what happens, you know? So, they are doing 3D printing, hypotheses and they are playing with static electricity. What is static electricity?

((NATS))

((George Mong

Father of 4th grader, Emma))

Starting 4th grade, she's asking a lot of questions, and I think, you know, that's why we brought her out here so she can check out all these other activities, you know, so that she can learn more.

((Quel Williams

Volunteer, STEAMOLOGY))

The earlier you can reach kids, the better. There are some parts of Fairfax County that are able to provide like an economic advantage, and so, it is helpful to reach those who have those bright ideas, who have that mindset but don’t have the opportunity. So, you do need more funding from the county to reach these schools and to reach these areas that do not have that economic ability to fund their own science programs.

((Akul Dixit

STEM Director, STEAMOLOGY))

They can listen to a lecture. They can read a book. But at some point, like even I fall asleep reading a book sometimes. So, engagement…engagement is the way to go. Hands on. And I think that’s what the whole point of STEAMOLOGY is.

((Cami Williams

Student Volunteer, STEAMOLOGY))

I like STEM. It’s fun to do. I do it at least every day. So, I do math. So, I think it’s really fun and interesting how everything happens and how it works.

((Akul Dixit

STEM Director, STEAMOLOGY))

This event so far has been a success. And we've seen like a big enough crowd that our STEAMOLOGY, our word has gotten out to the underrepresented community in this area. So, it's been really good that we could reach out to them.

((NATS))

((Emma Mong

4th grader))

I've never been to one of these. I like it actually.

((NATS))





BLOCK C





ZOE'S CARDS

Zoe's Cards

((NATS))

((Zoe Moser

Founder, The Zoe Project))

You can keep a card forever. It won't go anywhere. You can send them to anyone you want and you can just write a little note inside which means a lot.

((Zoe Moser

Founder, The Zoe Project))

I started creating cards when I was probably like a little baby

((Courtesy: Zoe’s Project))

and we always created cards in school for Valentine's Day, Mother's Day, Father's Day, Christmas. I started making cards then, and then it just kept getting bigger

((end Courtesy))

and bigger and bigger and bigger.

((NATS))

((Zoe Moser

Founder, The Zoe Project))

I have started my cards during this pandemic. I use all different kinds of colored paper. I use markers and I use stickers to make it have a little spice in there, to make it look cute. I write scriptures on the front of the cards and on the inside of the cards, there is just a happy note.

((NATS))

((Zoe Moser

Founder, The Zoe Project))

I deliver my cards anywhere near us. So, my mom would drive to the nursing home and we would have to call the nursing home because we can't come inside. You pass the cards to a nurse that comes to the door. And they would deliver it to anyone in the nursing home.

((NATS: Zoe Moser and Nurse))

Oh, my God! I have to hug you. I know I’m not supposed to. I miss you so much. Look at you, you’re growing up. You’re so beautiful.

Thank you.

You’re so talented.

Thank you.

Thank you, baby doll.

You’re welcome. Thank you.

Thank you. We love you, okay!

Thank you. See you. Bye.

Bye.

((Zoe Moser

Founder, The Zoe Project))

Lonely people need a cheering card so they can feel loved.

Hey, Olivia.
Hey, Zoe.
What you're doing?

Hey, Olivia.

Hey, Zoe.

What you’re doing?

((Zoe Moser

Founder, The Zoe Project))

I do keep in touch with my friends. We also have little events sometimes where we get together on Zoom. We have movie nights. We talk. We eat our snacks on Zoom or we'll just call on a daily basis to check up on each other.

((Zoe Moser and Sharmaine Moser))

((Zoe Moser

Founder, The Zoe Project))

Well, this is all of our family right here. While my family is in North Carolina, we keep in touch with them on social media. When we moved to Virginia, it was a big impact on my life because we had no family here. So, it was just me and my mom.

((NATS: Zoe Moser and Sharmaine Moser))

Oh, I like it. What other colors do you have? You’ve got a pink one.

I’ve got red.

((Sharmaine Moser

Zoe’s Mother))

Zoe has always been a creative. She's always used her resources. We haven't always had the most money. So, she's really skillful with learning how to use what she has.

((Zoe Moser))

((Zoe Moser

Founder, The Zoe Project))

The name of my project is The Zoe Project.

((Zoe Moser))

((Courtesy: Zoe’s Project))

((Zoe Moser

Founder, The Zoe Project))

Hey guys. It’s Zoe and I’m the CEO of The Zoe Project.

((NATS))

((Zoe Moser

Founder, The Zoe Project))

I started my project with making cards for anyone

((Courtesy: Zoe’s Project))

((Zoe Moser

Founder, The Zoe Project))

in nursing homes, nurses, doctors or anyone in jail, anyone who feels forgotten. And that has leveled up. I have written my first book called,

((Courtesy: Zoe’s Project))

((Zoe Moser

Founder, The Zoe Project))

The Million Dollar Project, which is a goal planning workbook. I wanted to remind my teachers, school people, my friends, my family,

((end Courtesy))

everyone around this world, that you cannot forget about your goals. And it’s a seven-step goal planning workbook for all ages.

((Sharmaine Moser

Zoe’s Mother))

As 12 year old, she's not thinking about how to make money for herself to buy like the next game or to buy the next hair bow or hairpiece or something like that. She is creating cards and

((Courtesy: Zoe’s Project))

sending out the good word to individuals.

((end Courtesy))

((NATS))





