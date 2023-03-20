Accessibility links

Border Crossings: Blanco Brown & T.I.

Blanco Brown and T.I. released their first single of their upcoming joint collaboration album, with the release of “Trap Still Bumpin” last year. Arguably both Blanco Brown and T.I. have dominated their respective sub-genre, with T.I. being the King of Trap Music and Blanco being the King of Trailer Trap Music, a sub-genre of country music that he created. Trailer Trap is an infusion of hip-hop with country elements over hard-hitting 80’s.

