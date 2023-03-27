Border Crossings: Adam Masterson

Adam Masterson, who represents timeless rock and roll, released his sophomore full length album “Time Bomb” last month. The album features his recent singles “Take A Little Love” and the title track “Time Bomb.”
Episodes
-
March 20, 2023
Border Crossings: Blanco Brown & T.I.
-
March 13, 2023
Border Crossings: Begonia
-
March 06, 2023
Border Crossings: Casi Joy
-
February 27, 2023
Border Crossings: Charlotte Sands
-
February 21, 2023
Border Crossings: Conor Maynard
-
February 13, 2023
Border Crossings: Julio Iglesias Jr.