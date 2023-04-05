Accessibility links

The Inside Story - Undamming the Klamath

Native American communities in the Pacific Northwest have led a decades long fight to remove hydroelectric dams that environmentalists say harm the migration of salmon. The Inside Story will examine the balance between helping wildlife and the need for more clean, renewable energy.

Airdate: March 6, 2023

