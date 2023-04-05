Airdate: March 6, 2023
The Inside Story - Undamming the Klamath
Native American communities in the Pacific Northwest have led a decades long fight to remove hydroelectric dams that environmentalists say harm the migration of salmon. The Inside Story will examine the balance between helping wildlife and the need for more clean, renewable energy.
