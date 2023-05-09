Border Crossings: Rosa Linn

Accessibility links

Armenia-born and Los Angeles-based singer/songwriter/producer Rosa Linn returns with a new single and music video entitled “Never Be Mine.” It marks her first release of 2023 and kicks off another chapter of more music to come. Her breakout single “SNAP” has reeled in over a billion total streams, 73 million-plus YouTube views on the music videos, and earned a gold certification from the RIAA.

