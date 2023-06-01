Airdate: June 1, 2023
The Inside Story - The Fentanyl Threat | Episode 94
We take a closer look at the growing threat of Fentanyl. Highly addictive, cheap, and potentially lethal, this synthetic opioid is responsible for a dramatic spike in overdose deaths across the United States. How are communities, healthcare professionals, and law enforcement responding to this new danger? This week on The Inside Story, The Fentanyl Threat.
