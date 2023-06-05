Border Crossings: Isabel Dumaa

Accessibility links

Rising singer-songwriter Isabel Duma, a 19-year-old San Francisco native has recently released her new single “Quarter Life Crisis.” It is a song about the undeniably universal feelings of confusion, loneliness and self-discovery that we all encounter in one way or another, as we learn who we are as adults. In July 2022 she released her debut single, “Call My Bluff,” a commentary on imposter syndrome and her follow-up single “Freshman Year” garnered over 18 million views on TikTok, where she has amassed over 40,000 followers and 1.8 million likes.

