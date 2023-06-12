Border Crossings: Victory

Grammy Award winning Roc Nation artist Victory drops her highly anticipated sophomore album, “Glory Hour” last month. The new album showcases the singer/songwriter’s distinct vocals, and offers a deeply felt and earnest collection of songs that seek to uplift the soul in dark times. From the start of her career, she has always been about finding fresh ways to express her truth, and though musically grounded in her unique R&B fusion style, “Glory Hour” is a bold and inspirational 18-track collection that marks her first official foray into gospel music.
Episodes
-
June 05, 2023
Border Crossings: Isabel Dumaa
-
May 29, 2023
Border Crossings: Josh Cullen
-
May 22, 2023
Border Crossings: Joshua Radin
-
May 15, 2023
Border Crossings: Madelyn Rose
-
May 09, 2023
Border Crossings: Rosa Linn
-
May 02, 2023
Border Crossings: Meg Smith