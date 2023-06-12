Border Crossings: Victory

Show more Show less

Grammy Award winning Roc Nation artist Victory drops her highly anticipated sophomore album, “Glory Hour” last month. The new album showcases the singer/songwriter’s distinct vocals, and offers a deeply felt and earnest collection of songs that seek to uplift the soul in dark times. From the start of her career, she has always been about finding fresh ways to express her truth, and though musically grounded in her unique R&B fusion style, “Glory Hour” is a bold and inspirational 18-track collection that marks her first official foray into gospel music.