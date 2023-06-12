Accessibility links

Border Crossings: Victory

Grammy Award winning Roc Nation artist Victory drops her highly anticipated sophomore album, Glory Hourlast month. The new album showcases the singer/songwriter’s distinct vocals, and offers a deeply felt and earnest collection of songs that seek to uplift the soul in dark times. From the start of her career, she has always been about finding fresh ways to express her truth, and though musically grounded in her unique R&B fusion style, Glory Hour is a bold and inspirational 18-track collection that marks her first official foray into gospel music.

