The Inside Story - Trump Faces Federal Charges | Episode 96

Tune in for a look at the historic indictment of the former U.S. President Donald Trump. We’ll explain the legal process and the potential impact on the 2024 Presidential election. This week on The Inside Story, Trump Faces Federal Charges.

Airdate: June 15, 2023

