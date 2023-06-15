Airdate: June 15, 2023
The Inside Story - Trump Faces Federal Charges | Episode 96
Tune in for a look at the historic indictment of the former U.S. President Donald Trump. We’ll explain the legal process and the potential impact on the 2024 Presidential election. This week on The Inside Story, Trump Faces Federal Charges.
