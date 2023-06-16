Border Crossings: "Finger Eleven" Scott Anderson

Multi-platinum-selling band Finger Eleven’s “Greatest Hits” CD is out today, June 16 and the vinyl edition will be out in August. The Greatest Hits highlights the group’s diverse range with fan favorites, including multi-platinum hit “Paralyzer” and Juno-nominated “One Thing,” plus chart-toppers like “Falling On” and “Living in a Dream.” As a bonus, the 12-track set also offers a previously-unreleased cover of Pink Floyd’s “Welcome to the Machine” (a longtime live staple) as well as “Together Right.”
