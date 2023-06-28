Border Crossings: Gustavo Santaolalla

Show more Show less

Gustavo Santaolalla was persecuted in subtle but ominous ways by the military dictatorship of the 70’s in Argentina. He protested and was outspoken which frequently landed him in jail. He immigrated to the U.S. in 1978 and started over from scratch. He is the winner of two Oscars for Best Original Score for Brokeback Mountain and Babel, he has also written music for Alejandro González Iñárritu’s "Amores Perros" and "21 Grams"; Walter Salles’ "Motorcycle Diaries" and "On the Road"; HBO’s "Deadwood"; and Netflix’s "Narcos Mexico" and “Maya and the Three,” among others. He is also the recipient of two BAFTA’s, a Golden Globe, two GRAMMYS, 19 Latin GRAMMY Awards, composer of critically acclaimed HBO hit series, “THE LAST OF US” and composer of global videogame sensations, “THE LAST OF US,” & “THE LAST OF US II.”