Border Crossings: Emilee Moore

Border Crossings: Emilee Moore
Border Crossings: Emilee Moore

LA-based pop singer and TikTok star Emilee Moore’s viral song, "Up In The Sky,” pays tribute to her late grandmother and others who passed away from COVID. It’s one of several new songs that Emilee has released in recent months. The video went viral, accumulating 2.5 million views and more than 20 million additional views through the use of the sound by other creators.

