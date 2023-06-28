Border Crossings: Emilee Moore

LA-based pop singer and TikTok star Emilee Moore’s viral song, "Up In The Sky,” pays tribute to her late grandmother and others who passed away from COVID. It’s one of several new songs that Emilee has released in recent months. The video went viral, accumulating 2.5 million views and more than 20 million additional views through the use of the sound by other creators.
Episodes
-
June 28, 2023
Border Crossings: Gustavo Santaolalla
-
June 16, 2023
Border Crossings: "Finger Eleven" Scott Anderson
-
June 12, 2023
Border Crossings: Victory
-
June 05, 2023
Border Crossings: Isabel Dumaa
-
May 29, 2023
Border Crossings: Josh Cullen
-
May 22, 2023
Border Crossings: Joshua Radin