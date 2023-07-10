Accessibility links

Border Crossings: SB19

SB19 is a Filipino boy band consisting of five members – Pablo, Stell, Ken, Justin an Josh. “Gento” is the title track of the soon to be released 2nd EP, “Pagtatag.” The group is set to have a world tour for the new EP.

