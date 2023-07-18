Border Crossings: Diane Warren

Show more Show less

Diane Warren is one of modern music’s most celebrated songwriters. She has penned nine #1 and thirty-two top 10 hits on the Billboard Hot 100, is tied for having written the most #1 songs as a sole writer in Billboard history and was inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame in 2001. She is an Honorary Oscar recipient and has received 14 Academy Award nominations, is a Grammy winner with 15 nominations, Emmy winner and two-time Golden Globe award winner whose songs have been featured in more than 150 motion pictures. She is also the sole owner of her publishing company Realsongs, the most successful female-owned and operated business in the music industry.