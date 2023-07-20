Airdate: July 20, 2023
The Inside Story - NATO: Past and Present | Episode 101
We explore the 2021 NATO summit. Learn which countries are joining, how NATO is responding to Russia's actions in Ukraine, and the Biden administration's stance. This week on The Inside Story, NATO: Past and Present
