Washing Away | Part 1

VOA Connect Episode 288 – We take you to the village of Newtok, Alaska where climate change and the severe storms that come with it, are causing the erosion of the land, forcing the villagers to relocate. (Please note: this is the first of two episodes. The second will come next week)

