Border Crossings: Sasha Prendes

Sasha Prendes is a Cuban-American pop singer who grew up in Kansas. Her new single “Shake This” is an instant pop hit that will make you want to shake off the mundane and embrace the vibrant spirit of her intoxicating performance.

