Border Crossings: Jordan Sokel "Pressing Strings"

Maryland-based trio, Pressing Strings just released their new album, “And I For You” last month. The album includes their infectious radio single, “Your Love.” This is the band’s first album to feature all 3 members sharing the singing and helping with the harmonies. Border Crossings host Larry London interviewed Jordan Sokel from the band.

