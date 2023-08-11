Palm Springs | Mid-Century Modern Lifestyle

Show more Show less

((Roger Stoker

Owner, “Seventies Sackley”))

Hi! Welcome to our home! I’m Rogers Stoker.

((Michael Ostrow

Owner, “Seventies Sackley”))

And I am Michael Ostrow.

((Roger Stoker

Owner, “Seventies Sackley”))

And we live in a Stan Sackley home in Palm Springs in the beautiful Indian Canyon neighborhood. The house was built in 1975, and Stan designed a lot of the houses on the street, and mostly for second homes.

Stan Sackley always did a very private front, and then you walked in, and usually a step-down living room, and then a very open back. With the clear-story windows, it really takes advantage of the views and the beautiful blue sky.

The great thing about having the sliders in the back is you kind of feel like this is an extension of your living space. And we have a hedged backyard, which is very private. We have living space. We have lounging space. We have dining space and the great pool right outside of our living room door.

It is sunny 360 days of the year, and pretty much 75 degrees (fahrenheit) [24 degrees celcius] and beautiful, so you can really enjoy indoor outdoor lifestyle.

This is a great example of the full height door. When you open it up, it really makes the rooms flow together. They don’t feel like separate spaces. So the full height door is a very important feature of Stan Sackley’s home.

Again, in the master bedroom, we have the wall of glass, which brings outdoors in. So, this is a huge platform tub, sunken Roman tub, and it had an area with a skylight for plants behind it, so you felt like the outdoors were even in your bathroom.

We are interior designers, and we have a shop called Grace Home Furnishings, but we love use of color, bright color. And the light is so much different in Palm Springs that when you use the bright color, it becomes very saturated. It really changes your mood to come out here and use fun color.

((Michael Ostrow

Owner, “Seventies Sackley”))

I also think that in California, in general, the light is much brighter than, let’s say, it is in New York. It is different feel for the light. I think American optimism and enthusiasm is reflected in the architecture. You see the openness and the brightness of the houses.

((Roger Stoker

Owner, “Seventies Sackley”))

This is our dog, Grace. She loves the modern architecture. She loves running in and out of the slider door to play in the yard and…

((Michael Ostrow

Owner, “Seventies Sackley”))

…she loves the cool floors. She loves how open everything is. Nothing is closed. There’s not a lot of doors. She’s able to kind of run free.

((Roger Stoker

Owner, “Seventies Sackley”))

And she loves jumping in the pool.

Cookie, doggie. Where’s the doggie? Oh, let me get this.

((Jackie Thomas

Owner, “Moroccan Modern”))

I am Jackie.

((DeeAnn McCoy,

Owner, “Moroccan Modern”))

I am DeeAnn.

((Jackie Thomas

Owner, “Moroccan Modern”))

And we come from advertising and marketing backgrounds. We met in Portland…Portland, Oregon, where DeeAnn had an advertising agency, and I worked for Nike. And along way, we decided that we wanted to balance our work-life environment, so we moved to Palm Springs.

This house was built in 1974, so it’s a little post-modern. It’s got a lot of traditional, mid-century modern characteristics. It’s got floor-to-ceiling windows. It’s got tremendous lighting.

I think this house is a wonderful expression of our different personalities. We love color. We love light. We love textures. And so, it has a lot of traditional, mid-century modern features. I think the scale shifts a little bit. It’s really grand. And there are some nuances from 1970s that the architecture added.

When you look at the front of the house, there are those really cool kind of medallions that are in the front, and we just had never seen that before. And we loved that. We thought it felt like it had a really cool kind of a Marrakesh-Moroccan vibe, and we just loved it. We thought let’s take that, and blend kind of a modern and the Moroccan together, and see if we can come up with something kind of really fresh and exciting.

That was the inspiration for what we call, “Moroccan Modern”.

((DeeAnn McCoy,

Owner, “Moroccan Modern”))

There are mid-century modern homes everywhere, but very few places where you find the density of homes like you will here. And the education level, that people understand what mid-century modern is all about. And that goes beyond just the architecture and the design. It’s kind of a lifestyle, because in the [19]50s and [19]60s, the U.S. was coming out of World War Two. There was so much optimism. Everyone was excited. They were buying homes. They were having children, you know, baby boom. We are the part of the baby boom generation. And I just remember watching my parents, loved it, you know, poolside, cocktails after a hard day, having guests over, their friends for dinner. It was just a wonderful lifestyle.

((Jackie Thomas

Owner, “Moroccan Modern”))

And so for us, the boomers, we’re kind of saying, you know what? We’ve worked really hard and we loved what we did, but there’s going to be something else. So we want to redefine how we define success. And I think there is a real synergy between those two, and certainly for us.

