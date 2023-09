Thirty years ago this week, Israeli Prime Minister Yitzhak Rabin, Palestinian leader Yasser Arafat and U.S. President Bill Clinton shook hands on the White House lawn and announced the Oslo Peace Accords that were meant to pave the way to a permanent solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. But as Linda Gradstein reports from Jerusalem, to many Israelis and Palestinians, that solution seems more distant than ever. Camera: Ricki Rosen