Accessibility links

Languages
site logo site logo
Previous Next
Breaking News

Border Crossings

Border Crossings: Ariel Posen

Border Crossings: Ariel Posen
Embed
Border Crossings: Ariel Posen

No media source currently available

0:00 0:33:22 0:00

Montreal-based songwriter/guitarist Ariel Posen's new album, Reasons Why, was released last week. The title refers to the explanation behind how and why we act, and how choices can further affect oneself and others. Some of the songs are personal, others are observations; there are songs about relationships, forgiveness, pushing toxic people out of your life, mending broken relationships.

Episodes

See all episodes
See TV Programs See Radio Programs
Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG