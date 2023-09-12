Border Crossings: Ariel Posen

Montreal-based songwriter/guitarist Ariel Posen's new album, Reasons Why, was released last week. The title refers to the explanation behind how and why we act, and how choices can further affect oneself and others. Some of the songs are personal, others are observations; there are songs about relationships, forgiveness, pushing toxic people out of your life, mending broken relationships.
