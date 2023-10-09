Student Union
US-China Relations Straining Academic Exchanges
U.S. policymakers are worried about losing potential American advances in science and technology to China, and this could lead to limits on academic exchanges.
Fewer research papers are being jointly authored by scientists from the two countries, and there are signs that the United States is becoming a less desirable study destination for Chinese students.
But academic ties should be preserved, according to an article in Foreign Affairs magazine.
Where Do International Students in the US Come From?
The proportion of international students to the total student population in the United States has grown over the last 60 years, with 5.5% of students now coming from abroad.
Where do most of them come from? Check out these data visualizations from Visual Capitalist to find out. (September 2023).
Students in Minnesota Can Graduate in Just Three Years … By Taking Summer Classes
In the U.S., where an undergraduate degree typically takes four years, a national pilot program is graduating students a year early.
By taking classes in the summer, students save time and money by doing so, and students who are adrift can benefit from the extra academic push.
Jon Marcus has more for The Hechinger Report. (September 2023)
Admissions Officials Worried About Diversity
That’s according to Inside Higher Ed’s annual survey, which finds that most officials think that the end of affirmative action will reduce racial diversity on campus.
Read the rest of the findings in this report from Liam Knox. (September 2023)
Facing a Deficit, One College Drops Foreign Languages
West Virginia University, the flagship public institution in one of America’s poorest states, has announced a plan to get rid of all foreign languages and creative writing, and fire about 7% of its academic staff. The move is unprecedented among large American schools, and faculty and students are not happy. Nick Anderson of The Washington Post takes a deeper look at the controversy. (August 2023)