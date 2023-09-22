Show more Show less

((PKG)) SENIOR MOVE MANAGER

((TRT: 11:18))

((Topic Banner: Helping Seniors Downsize))

((Reporter: Faiza Elmasry))

((Camera/Editor: June Soh))

((Map: Alexandria, Virginia))

((Main characters: 1 female; 1 male))

((Sub characters: 0 female; 0 male))

((Blurb: Moving is stressful at any age and it can be overwhelming, especially for seniors who have belongings that accumulated over decades. Meet Anna Novak, a downsizing specialist and learn how she helps a senior make transition to a lighter life.))

((NATS/MUSIC))

((Leonard Johnson

Client))

Hi, come on in.

((Anna Novak

Senior Move Manager))

Do you want to go over the plan?

((Leonard Johnson

Client))

Yeah.

((Anna Novak

Senior Move Manager))

Okay.

((Leonard Johnson

Client))

It would be good.

((Anna Novak

Senior Move Manager))

I brought you your own copy.

((Leonard Johnson

Client))

Yeah.

((Anna Novak

Senior Move Manager))

You can look at it while we're talking.

Starting today, we have less than three weeks to go. So, today is Wednesday and we're going to look at the kitchen kind of briefly.

((Leonard Johnson

Client))

Okay.

((Anna Novak

Senior Move Manager))

We're going to take a peek into your storage room downstairs. And then we're also going to go around the house and look at all the furniture that you're taking with you to your apartment. And we're going to put a piece of green tape. So, we're going to start that process and…

((Leonard Johnson

Client))

It’s just to identify the pieces that the movers will take.

((Anna Novak

Senior Move Manager))

Right, and we have a floor plan that we're working from, but we're going to compare the floor plan with the furniture you have. And we're going to agree that we agree with the floor plan.

((Anna Novak

Senior Move Manager))

Ready?

((Leonard Johnson

Client))

Yeah.

((Anna Novak

Senior Move Manager))

All right.

((Anna Novak

Senior Move Manager))

My name is Anna Novak. I'm a senior move manager and I specialize in helping seniors and older people downsize.

((Anna Novak

Senior Move Manager))

It's just going to be too big.

((Leonard Johnson

Client))

It’s too big.

((Anna Novak

Senior Move Manager))

Yeah, it's going to be too big for your space. And we'll have to just allocate space for the things that you choose off of here.

So, we'll sort through this, and we'll take what you want from it. But this is not going to go to the apartment, but this is going to go to the apartment.

((Leonard Johnson

Client))

And the four chairs.

((Anna Novak

Senior Move Manager))

And the four chairs. Okay, so I'm going to put tape on the table and all four chairs. And then what about the rug?

((Leonard Johnson

Client))

Yes.

((Anna Novak

Senior Move Manager))

Okay.

((Leonard Johnson

Client))

I'm a retired government scientist. I am living at the present time in a four-bedroom house in Alexandria, Virginia. My wife recently died six months ago, and I have to downsize.

When I realized how much stuff I had accumulated over 35 years and that I was moving to a two-bedroom apartment, I panicked. I really realized this is a near impossible task without some help. And it was great relief that I was able to find someone who was an expert in downsizing.

((Anna Novak

Senior Move Manager))

I started in real estate and found that the part that I really liked about real estate was helping the people get out of their house. They really needed that additional help, arranging the movers, sorting their belongings, just dealing with the complex process of moving. I got super excited about that and I started writing about it. I started blogging about ‘how to’ tips, checklists, how to get this done. And my blog got really popular.

And I started hearing from people saying, we need extra help. And so, I turned my attention towards being a senior move manager instead of real estate.

((NATS))

((Anna Novak

Senior Move Manager))

So, about 40 [inches].

((Leonard Johnson

Client))

Uh huh.

((Anna Novak

Senior Move Manager))

And another 40 [inches]. I'm going to. You're the scientist. And another 28 [inches]. I'm going to.

((Leonard Johnson

Client))

Another 30 [inches]. So, it's 110 [inches].

((Anna Novak

Senior Move Manager))

Yeah. I think you are going to fit. And this isn't, you know, you could always squeeze it in a little more tightly.

((Anna Novak

Senior Move Manager))

When people call me, usually it's because they're feeling overwhelmed. They just don't know where to start. And it's because there's so many decisions that have to be made, especially if they're moving to a much smaller space, which a lot of them are. They typically need to eliminate 80% of their belongings. So, that creates a real stressful situation for them because they have a lot of kind of high stakes decisions that they need to make.

((NATS))

((Anna Novak

Senior Move Manager))

During the process of downsizing, we keep the focus on what's going with them. So, the process is evaluating what they have, comparing it to their future life, and being very selective on what they're taking with them. And it is hard a lot of times. But if they have a big collection, for instance, we'll coach them to take only a few pieces of that collection. We really want people to take what they care the most about.

((Leonard Johnson

Client))

This is actually my father's toolbox. And when he died, I took his toolbox. This one.

((NATS))

((Leonard Johnson

Client))

One of these, I'll take. I'm not going to take three of them.

Every man has to have a toolbox, right?

((Anna Novak

Senior Move Manager))

Absolutely.

((NATS))

This is a box that I acquired when I traveled to Japan. I am taking this with me along with a number of these other boxes and memorabilia from my travels because I do have an emotional attachment to them. They remind me of very pleasant times and friends that I made.

((NATS/MUSIC))

((Anna Novak

Senior Move Manager))

Okay. They're done.

((Leonard Johnson

Client))

Uh, yes, they are. Thank goodness.

((Anna Novak

Senior Move Manager))

All right, come on.

((Leonard Johnson

Client))

It's been an adventure.

((NATS/MUSIC))

((Anna Novak

Senior Move Manager))

So, the movers came today, and they took everything that Leonard is taking to his new apartment. Therefore, everything that's left behind will need to go to donation or auction, including this bedroom suit and all of these clothing.

((NAT))

((Anna Novak

Senior Move Manager))

Who was Virginia E. Johnson?

((Leonard Johnson

Client))

She was my mother.

((Anna Novak

Senior Move Manager))

And this was her silverware?

((Leonard Johnson

Client))

Yes.

((Anna Novak

Senior Move Manager))

Sterling silver, it has value by weight. And we usually will sell this to a metal dealer and get market price for it.

((Leonard Johnson

Client))

These are some hand-carved wooden animals. They were carved in Oaxaca, Mexico. My wife, who is now deceased, collected these animals. She had a particular passion for these.

((Anna Novak

Senior Move Manager))

When there's something special like this that has special meaning to the family, especially if it's fragile like these, we will hand carry these to your apartment instead of sending them with the movers.

((NATS))

((Anna Novak

Senior Move Manager))

Don't worry. We're going to make it perfect. At the end of the job, we make it all perfect for you.

((Leonard Johnson

Client))

Well, the right side needs to come down a bit.

((Anna Novak

Senior Move Manager))

Make it look exactly like you want it to look. It's the final details that really make a big difference.

((Anna Novak

Senior Move Manager))

One of the things I love to do is make the new place feel as much as possible as like the old place. This little tree had a very prominent position in Leonard's living room before, and we were happy to be able to bring it back and give it new life here.

((NATS))

((Anna Novak

Senior Move Manager))

Okay, Leonard, how is this new configuration in your drawer working out?

((Leonard Johnson

Client))

It looks fine. I think it's going to work. I haven't used it much, but I will for sure.

((Anna Novak

Senior Move Manager))

Great.

((Anna Novak

Senior Move Manager))

I love seeing the relief in my client's face when they see all of their favorite belongings and a new, clean, tidy space. It really makes it all worth it, because when we began, it's very overwhelming. It's very messy at times. It's emotionally challenging. But when we bring everything into the new space, we set it up for them, it feels like home to them. And you can just see the relief of not only having the process behind them, but also having a new life that's lighter, you know, with only the things that really matter to them.

((Leonard Johnson

Client))

I guess one of the main feelings I have is, I feel a lot freer in a sense. Because I realized that over 35 years, I collected just a lot of stuff, and it's good to get rid of that stuff that you don’t use. And you feel lighter and more nimble.

((Anna Novak

Senior Move Manager))

The number of people requiring these services is really growing because a lot of people are coming into this age of, you know, over 60, over 70, and a lot of them want to downsize or they need to downsize for health reasons or economic reasons. And they need help, you know, and that's why they would call somebody like me. It's because they don't have the energy that they used to have to do this kind of work. It's a ton of work. It's a big job and it's stressful. It's a lot of decision making. And they really need the support that we provide. And it's very rewarding to be able to give them the support that they need to make the transition and start a new life where they can move on and enjoy life a lot more.

((NATS/MUSIC))

((Leonard Johnson

Client))

Well, I guess we are done.

((Anna Novak

Senior Move Manager))

We are done.

((Leonard Johnson

Client))

It’s been fantastic. I couldn’t have done without you. Thank you so much.

((Anna Novak

Senior Move Manager))

It’s been really good for me too. Thanks a lot.

((NATS/MUSIC))

((Anna Novak

Senior Move Manager))

Bye, Leonard. Let me know if you need anything.

((Leonard Johnson

Client))

Okay. Bye.

((Anna Novak

Senior Move Manager))

Bye.

((NATS/MUSIC))



