Making an Impact

Vehicles for Change

((SOT))

((Alexis Austin

Auto Technician, Exclusive Motorcars))

Vehicles for Change, they provided me with the opportunity to grow in a field that predominately men, show men that, you know, females can do the same thing that men can do.

Alpaca Farmer

((SOT))

((Sue Kolb

Owner and CEO, Alpaca Lane Criations))

For a number of years, it was not profitable, unless you can really find an outlet for your alpaca fleece.

The Life Coach

((SOT))

((Rajika Mahan

Life Coach))

I love to work with clients who are really struggling with feeling stuck. They are going through the motions of life.

((PKG)) VEHICLES FOR CHANGE

((TRT: 05:48))

((Topic Banner: Vehicles for Change))

((Producer: Julie Taboh))

((Camera/Editor: Adam Greenbaum))

((Map: Halethorpe, Maryland))

((Main characters: 0 female; 1 male))

((Sub characters: 2 female; 4 male))

((Blurb: A location in the U.S. state of Maryland that gives second chances to people looking to start their lives over on the right track.))

((MUSIC/NATS))

((Martin Schwartz

President/Founder, Vehicles for Change))

How we doing?

((NATS))

Good. Doing good.

((Martin Schwartz

President/Founder, Vehicles for Change))

What are we working on now?

((Martin Schwartz

President/Founder, Vehicles for Change))

Vehicles for Change is a 24-year-old nonprofit. And what we really do is address two of the major issues that impact social injustice and systemic racism, and that is incarceration

((Courtesy: AFP))

and access to jobs.

((NATS))

((Martin Schwartz

President, Vehicles for Change))

We designed the program 24 years ago, really to provide cars to families that living in poverty, that need to get access to employment.

((Courtesy: Vehicles for Change))

We take a donated car, we repair it, and then with other agencies throughout the region, we identify a family who needs a car to go to work.

((Martin Schwartz

President, Vehicles for Change))

So, as we got into it, we found out that the state of Maryland in the prison system has an automotive training program. So, we thought what a great way to work with the state to bring those individuals here and give them additional four months training.

So, now with our interns, while they're here,

((Courtesy: Vehicles for Change))

they repair the cars that are going to go to families.

((Martin Schwartz

President, Vehicles for Change))

And then when they graduate, we're able to place them in with our employment partners throughout the region.

((MUSIC/NATS))

((James Makia

President, Exclusive Motorcars))

My name is James Makia. I'm the president of Exclusive Motorcars.

((NATS))

((James Makia

President, Exclusive Motorcars))

We're an independent dealership. We've been in business 16 years now, started in 2008.

((James Makia

President, Exclusive Motorcars))

Vehicles for Change is an organization that I came in contact with I think about seven years ago.

((NATS))

((James Makia

President, Exclusive Motorcars))

I took a tour of their facility. I was very impressed by the work that they're doing. So now, of course, they're doing good work and we sell cars. So, hence the connection.

((James Makia

President, Exclusive Motorcars))

We've had six graduates and they've done really well.

((MUSIC/NATS))

((Alexis Austin

Technician, Exclusive Motorcars))

My name is Alexis Austin. I’m part of Exclusive Motorcars.

((NATS))

((Alexis Austin

Technician, Exclusive Motorcars))

I’m an auto technician here.

((NATS))

((Alexis Austin

Technician, Exclusive Motorcars))

So, when I tell people I'm a mechanic, they're just amazed. Like they’ve never actually seen a woman get into a car like I do.

((NATS))

((Alexis Austin

Technician, Exclusive Motorcars))

I literally was coming home from doing five years in prison with nothing.

((NATS))

Vehicles for Change, they provided me with the opportunity to grow in a field that predominately men, show men that, you know, females can do the same thing that men can do. They welcomed me with open arms and really guided me.

((NATS))

((Alexis Austin

Technician, Exclusive Motorcars Car))

So, we learned the basics like oil change, brakes, you know, how to change tires.

((James Makia

President, Exclusive Motorcars))

Currently there's a lot of shortage in technicians. So, when you have folks like especially Alexis, who is very passionate about it, she's done extremely well, to say the least.

((NATS: Neal))

You want to test the fuses?

((Maurice Neal

Student, Vehicles for Change))

I learned about this program while in prison and it was at a time where just didn't really know what to do with my life.

((Maurice Neal

Student, Vehicles for Change))

As a training facility and you don't know anything about cars, it teaches you from the ground up, beginning with how to change a tire and a battery and just the basics.

((NATS))

((Maurice Neal

Student, Vehicles for Change))

And what it does, it trains you and prepares you to be in the workforce.

((NATS))

((Maurice Neal

Student, Vehicles for Change))

Actually, right now, I'm more confident than I ever was getting a job and being successful because of this program.

((Anna Metzger

Student, Vehicles for Change))

My name is Anna Metzger, and I'm an intern here at Vehicles for Change.

((NATS))

((Anna Metzger

Student, Vehicles for Change))

I mean, as soon as you walk in the door, it says, “A Program of Second Chances.” And for me, it really was a second chance.

So, my fourth day here, I learned how to correctly identify a ball joint. Today, we're diagnosing indicator lights.

((NATS))

((Anna Metzger

Student, Vehicles for Change))

I haven't just gained foundational skills, I've gained a family, because what we're doing here is life changing.

I really feel like once I leave here, the sky is really the limit. I could go anywhere with what they've giving me here.

((Martin Schwartz

President, Vehicles for Change))

There's going to be between four and 500,000 vacancies for auto technicians in the next five years.

((NATS/MUSIC))

3-2-1.

((Martin Schwartz

President, Vehicles for Change))

Recently, we launched what we call our VFC VR, which we now are starting to train individuals using Virtual Reality technology, so that we can train them much faster and much less expensive than it costs to do a hands-on program.

((Geoff Crawford

Vice President of VR, Vehicles for Change))

What I love about it is how immersive the technology is.

((NATS))

((Geoff Crawford

Vice President of VR, Vehicles for Change))

Being able to go into a headset and being able to be single focused on something, have it kind of ‘gamified’ to make something fun is, I think, a great way to learn, especially when you're in an entry level position.

((MUSIC/NATS))

((Chucky Fleet

Student, Vehicles for Change))

My name is Chucky Fleet, and you can call me Chucky.

((NATS))

((Chucky Fleet

Student, Vehicles for Change))

I’m an intern. With this, you get the mindset before you get the hands-on.

((NATS))

((Chucky Fleet

Student, Vehicles for Change))

Mistakes have been made in my background. I did some prison sentences. Without this program, I probably would be back in prison. There's no more prison for me, thanks to these guys.

((MUSIC/NATS))

((Martin Schwartz

President, Vehicles for Change))

Folks coming out of incarceration make very, very good employees. They want to work. They appreciate the opportunity. ((NATS))

((Martin Schwartz

President, Vehicles for Change))

They’re just really motivated to not go back to the life that they had to deal with years ago. It is an amazing opportunity to get to do this and to work with these folks, and it just opened doors for them and to watch them run through the door.

((MUSIC/NATS))

((Alexis Austin

Auto Technician, Exclusive Motorcars))

I see me growing into opening my own shop, predominantly women for women mechanics.

Vehicles for Change provided the technical and the emotional skills for me to thrive in my community and just be a better person, be a stronger person, a stronger woman.

((MUSIC/NATS))



((Sue Kolb

Owner and CEO, Alpaca Lane Criations))

((LogOn Voice Diagnosis Tech (TV/R)

HEADLINE: LogOn: Could Your Voice Help Diagnose Your Next Illness?

TEASER: Technology analyzing thousands of voices may play a role in the future of medicine

BYLINE: Julie Taboh

DATELINE: Washington

PRODUCER: Julie Taboh, Adam Greenbaum

SCRIPT EDITORS: Michelle Quinn, Amy R

TRT: 1:54 & 2:00

[[Voice experts have long known that a person's voice can provide important information about their emotional, physical and mental health. Now a U.S. government-funded project is collecting and analyzing thousands of voices and using artificial intelligence to diagnose illnesses. VOA’s Julie Taboh has more.]]

((Courtesy: Allison Long/USF Health))

((NATS – patient’s voice being tested))

((NARRATOR))

Dr. Yael Bensoussan examines the vocal cords of a patient.

At the University of South Florida Health Voice Center, she treats patients with a range of voice disorders, such as upper airway, voice and swallowing disorders.

And lately, she’s been helping to lead a new project to build a database of 30,000 human voice recordings and train computers to detect diseases through changes in the human voice.

((Radio track: She spoke with VOA via Skype.))

((Dr. Yael Bensoussan, Voice Specialist)) ((SKYPE))

Not only to build that data, but also to develop the guidelines on how to share that data, how to collect that data, and also how to use that data for future AI [artificial intelligence] research. ((Courtesy: Weill Cornell Medicine))

((NARRATOR))

She works with a team of 45 investigators across 12 different universities in North America as well as a startup in Europe. ((NATS - Parkinson’s voice demo, Text on graphic: "Parkinson's disease"))

They study voice samples to help them detect illnesses like Parkinson’s disease…

((NATS - Glottic cancer voice demo, Text on graphic: "Glottic cancer"))

((NARRATOR))

cancer…

((NATS - Vocal fold paralysis demo, Text on graphic: "Vocal Fold Paralysis"))

((NARRATOR))

And voice disorders such as vocal fold paralysis…

The team also studies mood disorders such as depression and anxiety.

((Dr. Yael Bensoussan, Voice Specialist)) ((SKYPE))

So when somebody is depressed, sad, has anxiety, of course their speech changes.

((NARRATOR))

((Courtesy: NIH))

The study is one of four data-generation projects funded by the National Institutes of Health's Bridge to Artificial Intelligence program, designed to use AI to tackle complex biomedical challenges.

((Dr. Yael Bensoussan, Voice Specialist)) ((SKYPE))

They realized that there was such a big gap between the technology that we had available, and the clinical knowledge, and what we use in clinical care in our hospitals.

((NARRATOR))

And doing it while maintaining participants’ privacy.

[[Radio track: Grace Peng is one of the coordinators of the National Institutes of Health’s Bridge2AI program. She spoke with VOA via Zoom.]]

((Grace Peng, National Institutes of Health)) ((Zoom))

We want to think about the ethics associated with collecting people's voices. And how do we keep it private? ((NARRATOR))

((Courtesy: NIH))

The study will start enrolling participants in the coming year. ((Julie Taboh, VOA News, Washington))

((PKG)) RAISING ALPACAS

((TRT: 04:00))

((Topic Banner: Alpaca Farmer))

((Reporter/Camera/Editor: Maia Kay))

((VOA Georgian Service))

((Map: Upper Marlboro, Maryland))

((Main characters: 1 female; 0 male))

((Sub characters: 0 female; 0 male))

((Blurb: What started as a simple hobby, to own 4 alpacas in her own yard, later became a real alpaca farm with 37 exotic animals in Upper Marlboro, Maryland. Visitors can feed, pet these adorable creatures here, and learn more about their nature. The owner Sue Kolb is a retired U.S. Army Colonel, who previously worked at the Pentagon and now enjoys a dream retirement at a peaceful farm with scenic views, surrounded with lovable exotic creatures.))

((NATS))

((Sue Kolb

Owner and CEO, Alpaca Lane Criations))

I’ve learned about alpacas two years before I was going to retire.

So I spent up to 34 years and nine months in the military overall, you know, from the beginning to the end. My last job was at the Pentagon, and it was strategic planning.

((NATS: Alpacas))

((Sue Kolb

Owner and CEO, Alpaca Lane Criations))

So I started this business about ten years ago, but really it started out as a hobby. I really enjoyed being around the alpacas. I had four of them that I started with.

((NATS: Sue Kolb))

Come on, here we go. Here we go. Come on girls.

((Sue Kolb

Owner and CEO, Alpaca Lane Criations))

But then I purchased some more, and I also bred, and more alpacas were born here on the farm. So now I have 37 alpacas.

I don't think there's anything more adorable than a baby alpaca. It's called a cria.

((NATS: Door opens and closes))

((Sue Kolb

Owner and CEO, Alpaca Lane Criations))

They love to be, you know, they have to be next to their mom because they're still nursing, but they love to frolic and run around and race. They go so fast, they'll run down the pasture and run back, and they want other crias to chase after them, and they play just like little kids. It's adorable.

((NATS: Tractor moving))

((Sue Kolb

Owner and CEO, Alpaca Lane Criations))

For a number of years, it was not profitable, unless you can really find an outlet for your alpaca fleece. But I found that giving the tours has really been nice. I enjoy it. I enjoy sharing my alpacas with other people.

((Sue Kolb

Owner and CEO, Alpaca Lane Criations))

I opened a shop. I opened my alpaca shop here on the farm, and then after the tour, I take people in there. Everything in there is made out of alpaca and people really love the items in here.

Well, I wanted to raise some animals that I didn't need to slaughter in order to make some additional money after I retired. So, you know, I didn't want cows or pigs or something like that.

So alpacas, you just shear them once a year, and it doesn't hurt them. They actually like it. And it's important to do that because of their health too, because they cannot get overheated with their fleece. So, before the summer comes, they're sheared, and so they run around. They really like it after they are sheared.

((NATS: Water running))

((Sue Kolb

Owner and CEO, Alpaca Lane Criations))

Alpacas are part of the camelid family, and in that family, you've got camels, lamas, and alpacas. Alpacas are the smallest of that family. And when you think about it, they're each raised for different reasons too. So, alpacas are raised specifically for their fiber, and their fiber is often called, ‘fiber of the Gods’, because it's as soft as cashmere, it's warmer than wool, and it's also hypoallergenic.

((Sue Kolb

Owner and CEO, Alpaca Lane Criations))

In the good weather, they like to be outside. They enjoy the cold weather in the wintertime here, and they enjoy the snow. They're very curious about it. They are very curious animals, and they love to watch, you know, everything around them.

((Sue Kolb

Owner and CEO, Alpaca Lane Criations))

If I had to choose all over again, you know, going back ten years ago, I definitely would do the same thing I did. I would definitely get alpacas. I love them so much. They are so cute, and they provide so much peace to me. The farm is very peaceful, and it's just got a very positive energy with my alpacas here.

((NATS))



((Rajika Mahan

Life Coach))

((LogOn Underwater Drones (TV, R)

HEADLINE: LogOn: Underwater Drones Take Off Like Those in the Air

TEASER: The discovery of the Endurance shipwreck in Antarctic waters this year has encouraged hobbyists to take up underwater drones

BYLINE: Genia Dulot

VIDEOGRAPHER: Genia Dulot

PRODUCER: Genia Dulot

SCRIPT EDITORS: Michelle Quinn

TRT: 2:01

[[As they overcome the challenges of operating in water, underwater drones are becoming more available for hobbyists, researchers and public agencies. Genia Dulot reports.)) ((NARRATION))

Jesuit Robotics, a high school robotics team from Sacramento, California, has been designing remotely operated vehicles, or ROVs, for more than a decade.

[[For Radio: Charlie Diaz, a member of the Jesuit Robotics team]]

((Charlie Diaz, Jesuit Robotics))

We developed the grippers ourselves, the cameras, our modularly adjustable buoyancy systems.

((BROLL: Shots of Jesuit Robotics team))

((NARRATION))

Jesuit Robotics recently exhibited its underwater drone at a competition in Long Beach, California. Called the Manatee, this underwater drone can map shipwrecks or work on environmental projects.

((Charlie Diaz, Jesuit Robotics))

We have our custom AI detection software. … Our bottom gripper helps us to restore seagrass beds.

((NARRATION))

((Courtesy: FALKLANDS MARITIME HERITAGE TRUST, NATIONAL GEOGRAPHIC / AFP))

Entrancing many, the recent discovery by ROV of the Endurance, which sank in Antarctic waters in 1915. That effort cost an estimated $10 million.

ROVs have been slow to take off among hobbyists, however. Several startup companies are making design changes and adding technology to make drones work better underwater and reduce costs.

Blue Robotics, a Los Angeles firm, works on waterproofing underwater drone parts such as the thruster, which propels the ROV in the right direction, and has added various sensors measuring temperature, pressure and depth.

[[For Radio: Rustom Jehangir is founder and CEO of Blue Robotics]]

((Rustom Jehangir, CEO Blue Robotics))

Instead of trying to protect the motor from the water, why don’t we make a waterproof motor? That’s really the innovation here.

((Courtesy: Blue Robotics))

((NARRATION))

These new underwater drones cannot go to the deep sea, but they are being used in conditions unsafe for human divers, and by hobbyists, says Fritz Stahr, an ocean technology expert.

[[For Radio: Fritz Stahr, a judge at the competition, and chief technology officer at Open Ocean Robotics, a marine technology firm.]]

((Fritz Stahr, Ocean Tech Expert))

The ability for everybody or more people to be that explorer, to be that person who understands what’s going on in their local environment, is really important.

((NARRATION))

Unlike aerial drones, technology has yet to solve the problem of underwater communications. For now, these drones are controlled by a tether.

((Genia Dulot for VOA News, Los Angeles))

((PKG)) LIFE COACH

((Previously aired October 2022))

((TRT: 10:50))

((Topic Banner: Life Coach))

((Producer/Camera/Editor: Lisa Vohra))

((Map: Burke, Virginia))

((Main characters: 1 female; 0 male))

((Sub characters: 4 female; 1 male))

((NATS: Rajika Mahan and Client))

((Rajika Mahan

Life Coach))

Most people spend [more] time planning a weekend getaway than they do planning their life.

A lot of us, me included, put some limitations on ourselves.

We’re never too old for our dream.

When we have these longings, we have these desires, we shove it down. Why not now and why not you?

((SOT: Rajika Mahan))

Hello, hello my dear. How are you? How was your coffee this morning?

((Rajika Mahan

Life Coach))

A life coach really focuses on really asking on where you are and where you want to be? Tapping into what is your passion, what is your purpose, what are your dreams, what are your goals that you want to ignite for yourself? Because when you are in the frame of your life, you’re not able to see it for yourself.

((SOT: Rajika Mahan))

You recognized the thought that was coming up or the feeling that was coming up, and you took a bolder step and you created that for your life.

((Rajika Mahan

Life Coach))

My coaching sessions I do via Zoom and I am starting back to go in-person, doing in-person, one-on-one coaching.

((NATS: Exiting house))

((Rajika Mahan

Life Coach))

I work with men and women. I have ranging clients from, you know, in their late 20s to up to 60 years old.

((NATS: Driving car))

((Rajika Mahan

Life Coach))

Today, we’re actually going to go to my client’s home. Her name is Dana and we’re going to do our weekly session. For the past two weeks, we’ve been working on forgiveness. Because forgiveness is a place where we want to release any judgment and blame, so we can have our vision blossom and get really, you know, go to the next level.

((SOT: Dana Hutson))

Oh my gosh, hello. It’s so good to see you. Come in.

((Rajika Mahan

Life Coach))

I love to work with clients who are really struggling with feeling stuck. They are going through the motions of life and there’s something internal that is stopping them to tap into their potential.

((Dana Hutson

Client))

I loved this week.

((Rajika Mahan

Life Coach))

This is…isn’t it a great…it’s that, it’s really building the muscle around intuition, right? Because we have that still, small voice, but we have either neglected to pay attention to it or we’re just too busy, just living life from outer in, that we don’t listen to that inner side of us.

((Dana Hutson

Client))

I just believe that the world and everything, it’s part of the plan.

((Rajika Mahan

Life Coach))

Yes.

((Dana Hutson

Client))

It’s part of the plan to keep us distracted, to keep us where we don’t hear the inner voice. Because the inner voice is going to lead us into this higher frequency and lead us into our vision and our purpose and our plan. And the other voice doesn’t want us to operate there.

((Rajika Mahan

Life Coach))

Yeah. Well, and that’s why it’s, you know, limiting social media, limiting the TV, because those are the external forces when we absorb that energy. I have lessons that I take them through in a systematic way because there’s an art and science of creating transformation in our lives.

((Dana Hutson

Client))

We’re in week…this is lesson 12, right?

((Rajika Mahan

Life Coach))

Week eight.

((Dana Hutson

Client))

Yeah, lesson 12, right?

((Rajika Mahan

Life Coach))

Yes. I have clients who have different religious beliefs.

((Dana Hutson

Client))

You know, there’s scripture that talks about Jesus…

((Rajika Mahan

Life Coach))

All the scriptures and all the teachings that are in all of the religious books have deep meaning. So, it’s extracting that and helping them to apply it towards their lives.

((SOT: Laughing))

((Dana Hutson

Client))

Before I started working with you and tapping into this power. I mean, it’s there for the taking.

((Rajika Mahan

Life Coach))

And I’ll tell you the best part is when they have a breakthrough. Oh, my gosh.

((Rajika Mahan

Life Coach))

Dana.

((Dana Hutson

Client))

Rajika, I was sitting in the chair, I was like, how can I text Rajika right now?

((Rajika Mahan

Life Coach))

When we meet in our sessions and they share that this is what they noticed in their relationships, this is what they notice with their clients. Oh, that is like, it's magical because not only they are lit up, they are just so enthusiastic. It just touches my heart because that's why I do this.

((Rajika Mahan

Life Coach))

The collective experience are going to bring so much more. The life you’re holding in your hand is yours. What message would you love for me to receive today that will serve not only me too, but everybody that I’m going to touch.

((NATS: Rajika Mahan in car))

((Rajika Mahan

Life Coach))

One thing I love about Dana is that she is such a student of the work. Like, we learn a principle, we learn a tool, and boom, she implements it. And the breakthroughs and the aha moments that she’s having is because of that. Because I can provide the tools or I can provide a way for them to shift their results, but until they pick up those tools and principles and really apply them, nothing will change.

((SOT: Rajika Mahan and husband))

The whole journey of dropping our last one off.

((SOT: Rajika’s husband))

I know.

((Rajika Mahan

Life Coach))

I have been happily married to my amazing husband for 30 years. We met through a mutual friend. I have two older daughters, one is 26 [years old], one is 23 [years old], and my son just turned 18 [years old].

((SOT: Rajika Mahan and husband))

((Rajika Mahan

Life Coach))

My husband and I had grown apart. We were drifting because life got busy and we put that relationship on hold. And so really, was trying to figure out what I wanted to do? Where was my relationship going? And that's when, as I was looking for answers, looking for insights, that's when I got introduced to my amazing mentor, who really helped me to learn the principles, learn the tools of how to create results in my life that were long standing.

((SOT: Husband))

You’ve found your passion which is fun, you know, which is fantastic. Being a life coach is tremendous, so…

((NATS: Workshop))

((SOT: Rajika Mahan and client))

Yeah, yeah, yeah. Either one, whatever.

I’m good. How are you?

Good, good, good. Busy with the kids?

Yeah, today's a crazy day.

((Rajika Mahan

Life Coach))

I do my monthly workshop. It’s called, The Vision Workshop, Power Vision, and really helping clients or prospective attendees to get clear on their path of life.

((SOT: Rajika Mahan))

((Rajika Mahan

Life Coach))

I’m going to ask a question. If you all were living from a vision and nothing was going to get in the way for you all, what would be happening in your life right now?

((Aneeta Mahan

Workshop Attendee))

Hi, I’m Aneeta. I've been writing, in the process of writing a book for a long time and there’s a lot of challenges that come with being a writer. I’m a consultant professionally but it’s always that thing that, you know… Ideally, I’d like to finish this, and then all those other things get in the way, and then, you know, three months go by and you’re like, ‘Man, like I wonder if I would have finished three chapters by now?’

((Camden Kelley

Workshop Attendee))

Hey, everybody. My name is Cam. I’m not from Virginia. I’m from Maryland, the far superior state.

((Rajika Mahan

Life Coach))

What the workshop is doing is helping people to identify an area of their life where they might be having a challenge.

((SOT: Rajika Mahan))

((Rajika Mahan

Life Coach))

My question to you, Holly, is, what would you love to do, what is the magnitude you want to do it at?

((Holly Myles

Workshop Attendee))

We so often get caught up comparing ourselves, I guess, is my point. It’s all very inspirational on a certain level but at the same time, you end up comparing yourself. And I think that can be a thief of living your…yeah.

((Rajika Mahan

Life Coach))

Right, the comparison does come up and it shrinks us. Like, ‘Oh my gosh, mine is not big enough. Mine is not great enough.’ Right? And we shrink back. But then we want to go back to saying, ‘What is it that I want? What is it that I want?’ And lean more to that question.

((Hannie Gonzalez

Workshop Attendee))

I can’t answer those big questions because I need to take care of the little stuff first. I need to do my baby steps. And in order to even realize what it is…and that’s what I’m coming to find out, is that I have to do… It is in those compartments, but I have to even make it even like very small successes. If I don’t do that first little step, there’s no way I’m going to move to the next. There’s, I’m never going to have that vision. Yeah, or even be able to say, that’s what I want to do, you know, so...

((Aneeta Mahan

Workshop Attendee))

So, I recently got engaged and I remember building up this vision of like, when I get promoted, it’s going to feel like this. When I get engaged, it’s going to feel like this. I’m in an amazing relationship, kind of like what you were saying. So, all the pieces are there and I’m like, you’re laying in bed kind of like, huh? There’s like a level of like dissatisfaction. But that’s okay. And so now, I’m kind of thinking, instead of probing myself to have like that grand thing, what if I’m just really thrilled waking up, making peanut butter jelly sandwiches, going to work and being okay with like I don’t have to be the person that achieved the benchmark to celebrate the minute successes.

((Rajika Mahan

Life Coach))

Right. No…and it’s a good point. We want to be content but we also don’t want to go through life half asleep.

((Aneeta Mahan

Workshop Attendee))

Yeah.

((Rajika Mahan

Life Coach))

We don’t want to just say, one day it’ll happen. We don’t want to just go through life on autopilot.

((Rajika Mahan

Life Coach))

As a life coach, we are always growing and learning. And to be a coach that is authentic and transparent with my clients is really sharing with them where I am struggling, where may I have got derailed.

((SOT: Rajika Mahan))

((Rajika Mahan

Life Coach))

And I kept shoving it down. The way I kept shoving it down was I was taking care of everybody. I made such an important decision for myself and I thank myself every day for that, that I didn’t let fear get in the way.

((NATS/MUSIC))

((PKG)) NATURE KICKER: Botanic Garden

((Title: Botanic Garden))

((TRT: 2:00))

((Camera/Editor/Producer: Phillip Alexiou))

((Location: Washington, D.C.))

((Description: A walk through the United States Botanic Garden in Washington, D.C.))



((LogOn: Space Camera (TV, R)

HEADLINE: LogOn: Giant Camera Focuses on the Invisible

TEASER: Camera will document the universe for 10 years, gathering data for dark energy and dark matter research

BYLINE: Matt Dibble

VIDEOGRAPHER: Matt Dibble

PRODUCER: Matt Dibble

SCRIPT EDITORS: Michelle Quinn, Reifenrath

TRT: 1:55

[[In California, a camera the size of a car is being prepared for its mission: documenting unseen phenomena in the universe. Matt Dibble has the story.]]

((Courtesy: SLAC))

((NARRATOR))

At the SLAC National Accelerator Laboratory in Menlo Park, California

((Courtesy: SLAC))

((NARRATOR))

engineers are building the world’s largest digital camera. The LSST camera, as it’s called,

((Courtesy: Rubin Observatory/NSF/AURA))

((NARRATOR))

will be installed at the Vera C. Rubin Observatory in southern Chile to record images of the night sky over a ten-year period.

((Courtesy: Rubin Observatory/NSF/AURA))

((NARRATOR))

By observing a wide swath of the universe over time, researchers expect to gain insight into some of science’s biggest questions.

[[For Radio: PhD student Theo Schutt is running final tests on the camera.]]

((Theo Schutt, Stanford University Ph.D Student))

How old is the universe, how fast is it expanding, why is it expanding?

So we're really like going for the 95% of the universe that we basically don't understand at all.

((Courtesy: NASA))

((NARRATOR))

Scientists theorize that 95% of the universe is made up of dark energy and dark matter, which can’t be seen directly.

((Courtesy: SLAC))

((NARRATOR))

However, the effect that dark energy has on its surroundings can potentially be detected if observed over time.

[[For Radio: ...says astrophysicist Aaron Roodman, who leads the camera project.]]

((Aaron Roodman, Rubin Observatory Deputy Director))

We can study it by looking at galaxies, ((Courtesy: NASA))

studying how the light from distant galaxies has been bent by all the matter between us and the distant galaxy.

((Courtesy: Rubin Observatory/NSF/AURA/ Todd Mason Productions))

((NARRATOR))

The camera will record on most nights, essentially compiling a time-lapse movie.

((NARRATOR))

Each image will be made up of about 3 billion pixels, ((Courtesy: Rubin Observatory/NSF/AURA)) about 300 times the size of a smartphone image. ((end courtesy))

((NARRATOR)) ((Mandatory CG: SLAC))

Funded by the US government, the project will share images ((Courtesy: Rubin Observatory/NSF/AURA))

with international researchers, directing attention to short-lived phenomena as they happen.

((Aaron Roodman, Rubin Observatory Deputy Director))

Within two minutes, we will compare ((Courtesy: NASA))

the objects we see in it — the stars, galaxies, asteroids ((end courtesy)) — with how they previously appeared in prior images. And we will flag any differences.

((NARRATOR))

Researchers are eagerly expecting the unexpected.

((Matt Dibble for VOA News, Menlo Park, California))

