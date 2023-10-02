38 Injured in Fire at Egyptian Police Headquarters

Thirty-eight people were injured Monday when a fire erupted at a police headquarters in northern Egypt, according to police.

A police spokesman said some of the injured were treated on site, while others were transported to the hospital.

The cause of the fire at the building in Ismailia was not immediately clear, officials said.

At least 50 ambulances and two airplanes were sent to the scene.

Large fires are not uncommon in Egypt due to lax enforcement of safety and fire codes and regulations.

In August 2022, a fire broke out in a Coptic church in Cairo, killing 41 people.