Report: About 14,000 Nigerian Students Study in US  

FILE - Nigerian students, recipients of full or partial scholarships to study at U.S. universities and colleges, pose for a photo in Lagos, Nigeria, in 2019.

A TVC News Nigeria report says that about 14,000 Nigerian students are currently studying in the United States, and more would like to join them.

But they need information about schools and the proper processes to follow. (September 2023)

International Student Orientation Smooths Way for Newcomers at Wesleyan U.

FILE - The main green of Wesleyan University in Middletown, Conn., is pictured on May 6, 2009.

Janhavi Munde, a student from India, writes about her experiences going through international student orientation at Wesleyan University in the U.S. state of Connecticut.

"We were all away from home, we were all converting kilometers to miles on a daily basis, and we would all make jokes about American food and deportation as our go-to," she writes. Read the entire piece here.

Understanding the US Common App as an International Student

FILE - This May 18, 2021, photo shows a woman typing on a laptop.

The Teen Mag takes a look at the application process at U.S. colleges and universities, specifically the Common App.

The Common App lets students apply to many universities at once via a common application. Writer Charu Yadav examines the process from an international student's point of view. Read the article here.

Program Helps Foreign Students Feel at Home 

Drone photo of Kent State University in Ohio.

With the highest number of international students since the start of the pandemic, one U.S. university is conducting a program to help foreign students feel more at home.

Kent State University in Ohio hosts Conversation Partners, which pairs international students with students from the U.S.

Yui Kaichi, writing for Kent Wired, explains how the program is helping students make new friends and learn more about the world. (September 2023)

More US Colleges and Universities Could Face Closures, Mergers 

FILE - In this Feb. 5, 2019, file photo, students walk on the campus of Green Mountain College in Poultney, Vermont. The college, which opened in 1834, closed in 2019.

Enrollment declines and other financial pressures could lead more U.S. colleges to close or merge with other institutions, according to Fitch Ratings.

The company told Bloomberg News that half of its below-investment-grade ratings on higher education entities carry a negative outlook, Yahoo! Finance reports. (September 2023).

