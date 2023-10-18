Student Union
US Military Academy Sued Over Race-Based Admissions
The group that successfully won a landmark college affirmative action lawsuit earlier this year is suing to end raced-based admissions at the United States Military Acadamy at West Point.
According to a report from CNN, the conservative group Students for Fair Admissions is asking that the academy be prohibited from considering or knowing an applicant’s race during the admissions process. (September 2023).
Report: About 14,000 Nigerian Students Study in US
A TVC News Nigeria report says that about 14,000 Nigerian students are currently studying in the United States, and more would like to join them.
But they need information about schools and the proper processes to follow. (September 2023)
International Student Orientation Smooths Way for Newcomers at Wesleyan U.
Janhavi Munde, a student from India, writes about her experiences going through international student orientation at Wesleyan University in the U.S. state of Connecticut.
"We were all away from home, we were all converting kilometers to miles on a daily basis, and we would all make jokes about American food and deportation as our go-to," she writes. Read the entire piece here.
Understanding the US Common App as an International Student
The Teen Mag takes a look at the application process at U.S. colleges and universities, specifically the Common App.
The Common App lets students apply to many universities at once via a common application. Writer Charu Yadav examines the process from an international student's point of view. Read the article here.
Program Helps Foreign Students Feel at Home
With the highest number of international students since the start of the pandemic, one U.S. university is conducting a program to help foreign students feel more at home.
Kent State University in Ohio hosts Conversation Partners, which pairs international students with students from the U.S.
Yui Kaichi, writing for Kent Wired, explains how the program is helping students make new friends and learn more about the world. (September 2023)