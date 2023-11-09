Student Union
To Get a Sports Scholarship in the US, Follow These Tips
Student athletes in the U.S. can have their tuition paid for and even win lucrative sponsorships, but the path there is not easy.
For US News & World Report, Anayat Durrani explains the recruitment process and the differences between the major intercollegiate athletic groups. (October 2023)
How Can Colleges Better Support International Students?
International students are valued by schools in the U.S., both for the global perspectives they provide, and for the tuition dollars they bring in.
Despite this, students often struggle to adjust to the American education system.
For Inside Higher Ed, Ashley Mowreader reports on how colleges can culturally integrate students from other countries. (October 2023)
Even at Princeton, International Students Face Legal Obstacles
The Daily Princetonian, Princeton University’s campus newspaper, spoke with undergraduate students navigating the post-graduation job search.
Despite their prestigious degrees, many report limited job options and say they have to apply to in-demand jobs in tech and consulting to have a shot at an H1-B visa.
Claire Meng, Sandeep Mangat and Michelle Miao report. (October 2023).
Federal Rule Change Could Bar Withholding of Transcripts
The U.S. Department of Education recently unveiled new rules that could bar colleges and universities from withholding transcripts and academic credits to students who owe money.
Inside Higher Ed reports that the practice of withholding transcripts has come under scrutiny in recent years. (October 2023)
Surgeon General Addresses Loneliness, Isolation on Campuses
U.S. Surgeon General Vivek Murthy kicked off a national tour highlighting mental health with a visit to Duke University.
Murthy was addressing what he described as the growing problems of loneliness and isolation on college campuses, according to a report from WRAL News. (October 2023)